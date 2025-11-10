Jessica Alba, 44, has made her new romance official. The actress and entrepreneur confirmed her relationship with Danny Ramirez, 32 — star of Top Gun: Maverick and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — during a glamorous appearance at the Baby2Baby Gala 2025 in Los Angeles, just months after finalising her divorce from longtime husband Cash Warren.

Going Public at Baby2Baby

The pair went Instagram official on 10 November 2025, when Ramirez posted photos from the event, celebrating the charity's $19.5 million fundraising milestone. Alba's comment—a mix of heart-eyes and kiss emojis—confirmed what fans had already suspected.

Insiders told People that the relationship began as 'lighthearted fun' but has 'grown serious surprisingly quickly.' The actress, who founded the billion-dollar lifestyle brand The Honest Company, appeared radiant at the gala, laughing and holding hands with Ramirez throughout the evening.

A New Chapter for Jessica Alba

Alba, 44, finalised her divorce from film producer Cash Warren earlier this year after 16 years of marriage, citing 'irreconcilable differences.' The couple married in 2008 and share three children: Honour (17), Haven (14), and Hayes (8). Despite their split being described as amicable, insiders say the actress has entered a period of renewed independence and self-discovery.

'She's in a really good place.' 'Her focus has been on her kids and her company, but Danny came into her life at the right time. It started lighthearted, but they've grown close quickly.'

Danny Ramirez: The Rising Star Beside Her

At 32, Ramirez has become one of Hollywood's most promising young actors, earning praise for his performances in Top Gun: Maverick, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Netflix's Look Both Ways. His upcoming roles include a series of high-profile film and television projects that continue to raise his profile across the industry.

Alba and Ramirez were first spotted together earlier this autumn and quickly drew attention for their chemistry. Sources indicate that the pair bonded over their shared interests in fitness, family, and philanthropy. 'Danny's energy matches Jessica's,' one insider said. 'He's ambitious but grounded, and he's been very respectful about her situation. They're taking things slowly but clearly enjoy each other's company.'

Their relationship became public when Ramirez posted the now-viral photo of the couple embracing at the Baby2Baby Gala, which raised $19.5 million for children's charities. The post drew thousands of comments, with one fan writing: 'I loooove when hot people date each other.' Others called it 'the hard launch we've been waiting for.'

From Hollywood Partnership to Fresh Start

Before her new romance, Alba's marriage to Warren was one of Hollywood's longest-lasting partnerships. The two met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004, where Warren worked as a production assistant, and they married four years later in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Though they quietly grew apart, 'distance and busy schedules' contributed to their separation. Despite the end of their marriage, the pair remain close as co-parents. 'They'll always be family,'

Fans Applaud Alba's New Beginning

Fans have expressed overwhelming support for Alba's new chapter, praising the actress for handling her transition with grace. As one user commented beneath Ramirez's post: 'She looks happy again, she deserves it.'

For Alba, balancing entrepreneurship, motherhood, and newfound love, this moment marks a vibrant new chapter — one defined by confidence, calm, and the courage to begin again.