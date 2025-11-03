It is the celebrity relationship milestone that speaks louder than any publicist's statement. Jessica Alba has officially 'hard-launched' her new romance with actor Danny Ramirez.

After a summer of quiet, PDA-packed outings, the Sin City star has given the Top Gun: Maverick actor a permanent, coveted spot on her main Instagram grid. The move solidifies their status as Hollywood's newest item, shifting their romance from a summer fling into a serious 'cuffing season' contender.

The actress and entrepreneur shared the update by posting flirty bikini photos from a sun-drenched beach in Australia. The post gives fans an intimate glimpse into their romantic getaway, all set against the stunning backdrop of Byron Bay.

Jessica Alba Goes Instagram Official In Byron Bay

The actress shared the revealing photos on Sunday, 26 October. Alba is currently Down Under filming her upcoming movie, The Mark, but took a clear break to enjoy the idyllic coastal New South Wales town with Ramirez, who had flown in to visit her.

The post included a candid image of the couple walking hand-in-hand towards the beach. A glowing Alba, 43, wore a brown bandeau bikini paired with a matching brown-and-white graphic striped cover-up. She accessorised the look with white flip-flops and a cream cross-body bag.

A shirtless Ramirez, 32, sported red swimming trunks and a light blue baseball cap, seen carrying their colourful beach towels as they climbed down concrete steps towards the ocean.

Alba's photo carousel did not stop there. She also shared a solo shot, posing on the steps with the iconic light blue waves of Byron Bay behind her.

In the image, she added oversized black sunglasses and a cheeky slate grey baseball cap that read 'Out of Office.' The Honest Company founder also added a touch of glamour to the beachy look with two layered diamond chokers.

In a more intimate moment, Ramirez seemingly took a video of Alba peacefully meditating on a beach towel. The clip showed the entrepreneur with her eyes closed, facing the water, before panning to the stunning and rocky beach just steps away from where they had set up for the day.

Jessica Alba 'Feels Renewed' In New Relationship Chapter

This very public declaration is the second major step for the new couple, cementing their status. It comes just weeks after Alba and Ramirez made their official red carpet debut on 3 October.

Their willingness to be photographed together, first at a formal industry event and now in a personal holiday post, signals a new and happy phase for the Good Luck Chuck star.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly following their red carpet outing, this relationship marks a joyful new beginning. 'Jessica feels renewed in this new chapter,' a source told the publication. 'Her and Danny are having a lot of fun, and it's light. Between work and the kids, she is very busy right now.'