Donald Trump has hosted his third gala for the biggest holders of his $TRUMP meme coin, with the top four set to receive gold watches even as the token trades near record lows.

The coin, which once peaked near $75 (£57.27), has fallen below $1 (£0.76), while outside investors in the Trump family's crypto ventures have lost billions of dollars, according to Reuters analysis.

Gold Watches for the Biggest Holders

The dinner took place on Sunday at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, outside Washington, Reuters reported.

The top 29 holders qualified for a VIP reception with the president and a gift bag. The top four were also set to receive 18-karat gold Trump-branded watches. At the first dinner in May 2025, the top 25 holders qualified for an exclusive reception.

Organisers said 185 wallets had qualified for the event. However, the final public leaderboard listed only 130 when the contest closed on 16 November.

Those wallets held about $8.6 million (£6.57 million) of the token combined, according to Reuters. That compares with $148 million (£113 million) for the first dinner in May 2025, which drew 220 attendees.

'If We Don't Do It, China's Going To Do It'

Trump defended the token in remarks to attendees, framing it as a matter of American competitiveness. He pledged during his 2024 campaign to make the US the 'crypto capital of the planet'. 'If we don't do it, China's going to do it,' he said.

The numbers tell a bleaker story for buyers. The token once rose as high as $75 (£57.27) but has slumped to a record low below $1 (£0.76), a fall of nearly 99 per cent from its peak.

Reuters analysis found that outside investors in the Trump family's five main crypto and crypto-linked projects have lost more than $5 billion (£3.82 billion).

The family, by contrast, has profited. Trump's June financial disclosure, reported by Reuters, shows the $TRUMP token has earned his family at least $635 million (£484.9 million).

Shrinking Interest

The $TRUMP token launched in January 2025, days before Trump's second inauguration. Most of the token's supply is held by entities linked to the Trump Organization and Fight Fight Fight LLC, the company associated with the coin and Trump ally Bill Zanker.

The gala was the third Trump has hosted for the token's top owners, Reuters reported. The first, in May 2025, made headlines when Trump spoke to more than 200 holders at his golf club. Democrats and ethics watchdogs criticised the event, arguing that it offered wealthy token buyers access to the president and raised conflict-of-interest concerns.

This year's event appeared to attract far less interest, Reuters reported. The final public leaderboard listed 130 wallets despite organisers saying 185 had qualified, and the holdings involved were a fraction of those at the first dinner.

Trump's family has expanded aggressively into crypto since his return to office, through ventures including World Liberty Financial and the $TRUMP token. Democrats in Congress have repeatedly sought to investigate those ventures, and critics argue that the president's personal stake in the industry creates conflicts of interest as his administration shapes crypto regulation.

The White House has previously rejected conflict-of-interest claims, pointing to the president's asset-management arrangements. Democrats, who won both chambers of Congress on 3 November, will gain greater power to pursue those questions when the new Congress convenes in January.