Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley has left open the possibility of a 2028 presidential run following his party's midterm election defeats. Speaking on Thursday, 19 November 2026, Hawley said he was reconsidering his political future, despite ruling out a White House bid two months earlier.

The comments followed the 3 November elections, when Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and Senate.

The results will end Republican control of Congress when the new legislative session begins in January 2027, leaving President Donald Trump facing Democratic majorities in both chambers.

Hawley has not announced a presidential campaign. His latest remarks suggest he is reconsidering his future role in the Republican Party.

Hawley Reverses Earlier Position on 2028 Presidential Bid

Asked by The Associated Press about his presidential ambitions, Hawley said the election results demanded serious reflection from Republicans.

'After this most recent election, I think everybody that cares about the future of the party, the future of the country, has a lot of thinking to do,' he said.

'So I'll just say I have a lot of thinking to do.'

The response marked a notable change from his position in September.

At the time, Hawley firmly dismissed suggestions that he might seek the Republican presidential nomination.

'No, I have no intention of doing so, period,' he told the Washington Examiner on 15 September.

Washington Examiner

His latest comments were considerably more open-ended.

In a separate NBC News interview, Hawley acknowledged that the midterms had raised concerns about the Republican Party's future.

'I was alarmed by the results of the election, and I'm concerned about the direction of both my party and the country,' he said.

The Missouri senator said he wanted to help shape the party's direction but had not decided what role to pursue.

He also cautioned against interpreting his remarks as a commitment to seek the presidency.

'Listen, I don't want to give you a misconception that, for sure, I have plans or intentions,' he told

For now, Hawley is considering his options rather than announcing a campaign.

Midterm Defeats Put GOP's Working-Class Appeal Under Scrutiny

Hawley linked his uncertainty to the Republican Party's electoral setbacks and its relationship with working-class voters.

He told the AP that affordability should become a greater priority after the midterms.

The senator also argued that Republicans needed to strengthen their appeal to blue-collar Americans.

'We're a blue-collar state,' Hawley said, referring to Missouri.

He warned that Republicans risked becoming a permanent minority party without a stronger working-class coalition.

Those concerns provide context for his changing position on the 2028 presidential election.

Hawley, 46, has represented Missouri in the Senate since January 2019. He won re-election in November 2024, securing another six-year term that runs until 3 January 2031.

That means he would remain a sitting senator during the next presidential election.

In his NBC interview, Hawley stressed that he still had four years to serve and was considering how best to contribute.

He said he remained concerned about the party's future and was giving his own role serious thought.

But he offered no campaign timetable, declaration of candidacy or indication that a final decision was imminent.