Johnny Depp appeared to mock Donald Trump's tariffs in San Diego on 23 July, staying in full Ebenezer Scrooge character as he quipped about 'putting tariffs on the gate' while promoting his new film Ebenezer at Comic-Con's Gaslamp Quarter off-site installation.

For context, the surprise stunt unfolded outside a temporary 'Scrooge & Marley' storefront set up by Paramount to plug Ebenezer, a dark new spin on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Depp, buried under ageing prosthetics and Victorian garb, turned what could have been a routine promo stop into something closer to street theatre, folding a pointed political aside into his performance.

Johnny Depp Uses Ebenezer To Take Swipe at Trump Tariffs

The news came after fans had already begun clustering around the faux 'Scrooge & Marley' shop, fuelled by rumours that Depp might show up despite his name being absent from the official Comic-Con schedule. When he finally emerged, grey hair, long overcoat and top hat in place, he did not introduce himself as Johnny Depp. He arrived as Scrooge.

Working the crowd like a cranky Victorian landlord, he spotted Christmas garlands on a gate by the storefront and immediately objected. According to a video published, he began ripping down the decorations, branding them 'poisonous' as another performer tried to tell him they were there to spread Christmas cheer.

Depp, staying icy, insisted the decorations had been put on his property. He then moved from complaint to punishment, saying the garlands would be taxed, before delivering the line that set social media whirring: he was 'putting tariffs on the gate.' The crowd laughed, but the wording felt a touch too modern, too loaded, to be accidental.

Given Trump's long-running fixation on tariffs during his presidency and beyond, the line was widely read as a jab at the president's trade policy, smuggled into a studio promo event under the cover of Dickensian grumpiness. Whether you think that is gutsy or just a bit of show-off provocation probably depends on how tired you are of celebrities doing politics in the middle of the marketing cycle.

Paramount has not publicly commented on the ad‑lib, and there is no evidence the studio signed off that specific line in advance. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify whether the Trump reference was scripted or improvised, so take everything lightly.

Surprise Comic-Con Appearance Positions Ebenezer as Depp's 'Return'

To recall, Comic-Con's official programme never advertised a Johnny Depp panel, let alone a full-character walkabout in the Gaslamp Quarter. Even so, word-of-mouth was enough. By the time he stepped out of the shopfront, there was a sizeable crowd lining the street, some dressed as his earlier roles, from Captain Jack Sparrow to Edward Scissorhands.

Staying firmly in character, Depp reportedly barked 'Humbug!' at onlookers and needled fans about why they had 'so much free time' to stand around in the street. It was part theatre, part fan service, and just a little bit of the old movie star mystery that Comic-Con usually flattens out with pre-announced panels and carefully timed trailers.

Later the same day, Depp appeared in Hall H during a 'Directors on Directing' session, still in the full Scrooge look, to introduce the first public trailer for Ebenezer. The footage, according to Paramount's presentation, leant hard into his back catalogue, nodding to Jack Sparrow, Edward Scissorhands and the Mad Hatter before labelling him 'the master of misfits.'

The trailer then pivots into the Dickens story, with Scrooge confronting the spectres of his past, present and possible future, concluding with Depp turning to camera to say, 'It's good to be back.' In case you missed it, that line is doing a lot of work. After years in which court cases, cancelled projects and fan wars have overshadowed his acting, Paramount is openly selling Ebenezer as a comeback.

Directed by Ti West, known for X, Pearl and MaXXXine, and written by Nathaniel Halpern, the film assembles a heavyweight supporting cast. Ian McKellen plays Jacob Marley, Andrea Riseborough appears as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Tramell Tillman is the Ghost of Christmas Present and Rupert Grint takes on Bob Cratchit. Daisy Ridley, Sam Claflin, Ellie Bamber, Arthur Conti and Charlie Murphy also feature. Paramount plans to release Ebenezer in cinemas on 13 November.

It is a stacked line-up, and the Comic-Con rollout, complete with a pop-up Victorian shop and an unbilled star appearance, suggests the studio knows it is selling more than another Christmas retelling. It is selling the idea that Johnny Depp, for better or worse, is still a bankable event.

Depp's History of Targeting Trump

For starters, this is not the first time Depp has trained his sights on Trump. In 2016 he played the then-businessman in Donald Trump's The Art of the Deal: The Movie, a Funny or Die parody that inflated Trump's self-mythologising to surreal levels. Speaking about the project that year, Depp described Trump as a 'brat' and openly questioned why so many voters were drawn to him.

That history means audiences were primed to hear the Comic-Con 'tariffs' line as deliberate rather than random. Depp has form, and he has not always landed his political jokes cleanly.

In June 2017, at England's Glastonbury Festival, he triggered heavy backlash after asking when was the last time an actor had assassinated a president, a reference that drew swift condemnation. He apologised the following day, saying the remark was an attempt at humour gone wrong and insisting there was no malicious intent.

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Compared with that, the Comic-Con jab is relatively mild stuff, tucked inside a character routine and framed as an in-universe gripe about property rights and taxes. Still, it shows he is not steering wholly clear of controversy as he edges back into high-profile studio work.

Whether that unsettles Paramount or quietly delights its marketing team is anyone's guess. A Scrooge who jokes about Trump's tariffs in the middle of San Diego is exactly the sort of image that travels fast online, especially in a campaign built around the idea that Johnny Depp is, as he puts it in the trailer, 'back.'