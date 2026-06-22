Amber Heard's haunting confession about losing the urge to speak publicly has resurfaced just as the actress was spotted in Madrid, where she shared a rare glimpse of her daughter Oonagh after finishing a 10k race over the weekend.

Heard, Johnny Depp's ex, posted the images on Instagram on Sunday, giving followers an unusually personal look at her life in Spain after years of retreat from the spotlight.

The news came after Heard's low-profile relocation to Spain following the 2022 defamation trial with Depp, a legal battle that left her public image and personal life under relentless scrutiny.

In January, she reappeared in the documentary Silenced, where she reflected on how the case changed her relationship with fame and voice, saying, 'I don't want to use my voice anymore,' according to Variety. That line has clearly lingered, and for readers wondering where Amber Heard is now, the answer is that she is quietly rebuilding in Madrid, with her children close by.

Amber In Madrid After The Race

Heard's latest post showed her smiling after the KLM Norte Sur 10k, captioned simply, 'First race glow.' The actress wore a light purple Nike sports bra and matching shorts, with her blonde hair pulled back in a braid, a detail that made the whole thing feel less red carpet and more real life. One of the images also showed her holding Oonagh, five, as the child raised a hand in celebration near the finish line.

Heard has been living quietly in Madrid for some time, with local reports describing her as keeping a low profile in the El Viso neighbourhood and being seen at school runs with Oonagh. It is a fairly standard celebrity retreat from public view, only with far more attention attached to it than most people would ever welcome.

The Life She Chose And A Quiet Reset

Heard revealed in May 2025 that she had welcomed twins, Agnes and Ocean, saying she was 'elated beyond words' to be completing the family she had worked towards for years. She described motherhood on her own terms and referred to her fertility challenges in a post that drew wide attention at the time.

That made this weekend's Madrid images more than a fitness update, they were another small, carefully chosen window into a life she now appears determined to keep on her own terms.

In Silenced, Heard spoke about the impact of the legal fight with Depp, including her sense that the ordeal changed how women are treated when they speak out. Her comments did not reopen the entire case, but they did underline something messier and more human than the usual celebrity churn, the cost of living through a story that the world seems to think it already owns.

Heard's move to Spain has become part of her public identity, even if she rarely frames it that way herself. People reported that she has largely kept away from Hollywood since settling there, while still sharing occasional snapshots of family life, from Halloween costumes to Thanksgiving at home.

In other words, the odd Instagram post is not a comeback play, just a sliver of ordinary life peeking through.

That is what made this latest sighting so striking. There was no big announcement, no polished statement, no attempt to spin the moment into something grand.

Just a run, a smile, a child in her arms, and a caption that said more than she probably intended, because 'First race glow' is the sort of line that suggests someone is, if not healed, then at least moving forward.