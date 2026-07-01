Cara Delevingne has publicly confirmed for the first time that she had a romantic relationship with Amber Heard, saying the pair became 'entangled' during Heard's divorce from Johnny Depp while also claiming Depp was 'pretty driven crazy by jealousy' before any romance had begun.

Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, the British model and actress addressed years of speculation surrounding her relationship with Heard and said nothing romantic happened while they were working together on the 2018 film London Fields.

Cara Delevingne Breaks Silence

During the interview, Delevingne said she and Heard had been close friends for years before their relationship became romantic. She explained that they became 'entangled' during Heard's divorce from Depp but stressed their relationship did not begin while London Fields was in production.

The comments mark the first time Delevingne has publicly confirmed longstanding rumours linking her to Heard after the pair were frequently photographed together in 2016. Clarifying the timeline, she said their romance developed only after Heard and Depp's relationship had effectively ended.

Johnny Depp 'Driven Crazy by Jealousy'

Host Louis Theroux raised longstanding reports that Depp had been jealous of Delevingne while she and Heard were filming London Fields, prompting the actress to give her account of events.

'I think he was pretty driven crazy by jealousy,' Delevingne said, while insisting that 'nothing was happening at that point.'

@tmz Cara Delevingne says there really was something between her and Amber Heard ... revealing they became "entangled" during Amber's divorce from Johnny Depp. 🎥: The Louis Theroux Podcast ♬ original sound - TMZ

According to Delevingne, Depp's alleged jealousy predated any romantic involvement between her and Heard. She maintained they were simply close friends during filming and only became romantically involved after Heard separated from Depp, offering what she described as the true timeline behind years of speculation.

'London Fields' Filming Fuelled Early Rumours

Although Depp did not appear in London Fields, the film's production coincided with widespread media speculation about Heard's friendships and personal life. Rumours linking Heard and Delevingne circulated throughout 2016, but neither woman publicly addressed them at the time.

Delevingne's latest interview is her clearest account yet of that period, distinguishing between the rumours that emerged during filming and the relationship she says began later.

Amber Heard Was Seeing Other People

Delevingne also suggested Heard was dating multiple people during her divorce proceedings.

When Theroux mentioned Elon Musk, who was widely reported to have dated Heard following her split from Depp, Delevingne replied: 'There you go,' appearing to acknowledge the relationship without elaborating further.

Heard and Musk were linked on and off after her 2016 separation from Depp, while speculation surrounding Heard and Delevingne continued for several years before either publicly commented.

Depp and Heard Divorce Drew Global Attention

Depp and Heard married in 2015 before Heard filed for divorce the following year. Their split was followed by years of legal disputes and competing abuse allegations, culminating in the widely watched 2022 defamation trial, which attracted global attention and intensified scrutiny of their personal lives and relationships.

Delevingne's interview revisits one of the many rumours that surrounded the former couple during that period while providing her account of when her relationship with Heard began.

Delevingne Also Reflects on Sexuality

Elsewhere in the podcast, Delevingne reflected on her sexuality and claimed disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein once warned she would 'never make it' in Hollywood if people believed she was gay. She said she carried that belief for years before becoming more comfortable speaking openly about her identity.

The interview marks Delevingne's first public confirmation of her past romance with Heard while also introducing a new allegation that Depp's alleged jealousy predated their relationship. Neither Depp nor Heard had publicly responded to Delevingne's comments at the time of writing.