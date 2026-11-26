Ukraine claimed it damaged five Russian warplanes during a strike on the Savasleyka military airfield in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, around 300 kilometres east of Moscow, in the latest wave of long-range attacks targeting Russian military infrastructure. Ukraine's General Staff said three MiG-31 interceptor aircraft and two Su-34 fighter-bombers were hit, adding that assessments were continuing to determine the full extent of the damage. Russia has not publicly commented on the claim.

Savasleyka has repeatedly featured in Ukraine's long-range campaign because it hosts aircraft used to launch Kinzhal hypersonic missiles against Ukrainian targets. The take-off of MiG-31 aircraft from the base has frequently triggered nationwide air-raid alerts across Ukraine due to their ability to carry Kinzhal missiles, which Kyiv has described as among the most difficult weapons to intercept.

Ukraine Strike Targets Strategic Russian Air Base

Ukraine's General Staff said its preliminary assessments suggested the aircraft would be unable to operate for some time. It added that additional damage was still being evaluated. Officials did not disclose what weapons were used in the strike.

The reported attack formed part of a broader overnight operation. Ukraine also said it struck a P-18 radar station near Karavan-Solodkyi in occupied Luhansk, along with fuel depots, logistics warehouses and ammunition storage sites across Russian-held territory.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry, in a statement, framed the operation as an effort to reduce Russia's ability to sustain attacks. 'Without fuel, military vehicles cannot move. Without ammunition, artillery falls silent,' the ministry said, adding that every successful strike limits Moscow's offensive capabilities. The ministry also issued a message after targeting Russian oil facilities, saying, 'Did you repair them? We'll hit them again.'

The statement highlighted Kyiv's willingness to publicise its long-range strikes. Ukrainian officials have also made little secret of their strategy of extending the battlefield far beyond the front line.

Warplane Strikes Coincide With Refinery Attacks

Ukraine also said it struck the Kuibyshev and Syzran oil refineries in Russia's Samara region during the same overnight operation. According to Ukraine's General Staff, the strikes damaged oil processing units and storage tanks at both facilities. Together, the refineries process more than 15 million metric tonnes of crude oil annually.

Samara Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev called the attacks 'a true ordeal', saying more than 145 drones had been shot down. He also reported one death and power outages in several towns.

The operation came after President Vladimir Putin ordered tighter security at Russia's energy facilities at a Kremlin meeting on the fuel and energy sector. Putin said the country's fuel market had avoided 'critical damage' despite the attacks. He also warned that Russia would 'inevitably' retaliate.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted military and energy infrastructure deep inside Russia as it expands its long-range strike capabilities. Meanwhile, Russia has continued its attacks on Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities said 10 people were killed across several regions between 24 and 25 November, while thousands were left without electricity after strikes on energy infrastructure.

The latest exchanges illustrate how both sides continue to target strategic infrastructure far beyond the front lines as the war, which began in 2022, continues.