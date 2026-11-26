President Donald Trump has suffered another setback in his effort to restrict birthright citizenship after a federal judge blocked his latest executive order, prompting Threads user to ask: 'Thought the Constitution did that'. The 25 November ruling was the second court decision to halt the administration's August policy.

US District Judge Christopher Cooper granted a classwide preliminary injunction in Nathan v. Trump, preventing three federal agencies from enforcing the order against children covered by the lawsuit. A Maryland judge blocked the same order in September. The injunction is preliminary, not a final decision. The wider constitutional dispute remains unresolved at this stage.

Why the Judge Blocked Trump's Order

Cooper said Supreme Court precedent meant the president could not create new exceptions to birthright citizenship. 'The President cannot carve out new exceptions to birthright citizenship for children born within the United States and subject to its laws', he wrote.

He said the Supreme Court had twice confirmed that children born in the US are citizens, apart from a small number not subject to US law. Civil rights groups brought the case on behalf of affected children.

The injunction applies to the Department of Homeland Security, Department of State and Social Security Administration. It prevents those agencies from applying the restrictions to children covered by the class action, but does not automatically resolve every citizenship claim.

What Trump's Executive Order Targets

Trump signed Executive Order 14418 on 6 August, after the Supreme Court rejected his first attempt to restrict birthright citizenship. The order targets children born in the US to parents employed by foreign governments or international organisations without diplomatic immunity, or those with a parent classified as an 'alien enemy'. It also covers certain commercial birth arrangements, while a separate order, EO 14419, specifically addresses birth tourism by foreign nationals entering the US to give birth.

The case summary also identifies restrictions affecting children born through surrogacy to non-US citizens.

The Supreme Court Setback

In June, the Supreme Court rejected Trump's January 2025 order, which sought to deny automatic citizenship to children whose parents were neither US citizens nor lawful permanent residents. The court concluded that the original order violated the 14th Amendment's Citizenship Clause.

The administration then issued the August order.

White House and ACLU Respond

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis called Cooper's decision 'just another ruling from an activist judge appointed by' former President Barack Obama. She argued that the executive order was consistent with the Supreme Court's holdings and analysis, rejecting the judge's interpretation.

ACLU lawyer Cody Wofsy, who represents the plaintiffs, said Trump 'needs to accept that birthright citizenship is the law of the land'. He added: 'Enough is enough. The Supreme Court has twice rejected efforts to gut birthright citizenship, in 1898 and again earlier this year. Third time is not the charm'.

Threads Users Question Trump's Continued Push

A Threads user questioned why Trump was continuing the effort, writing: 'He has already lost. Why is he still pushing this losing cause?' Other commenters questioned whether Trump would heed the courts. The posts are individual reactions, not a measure of wider public opinion.

The lawsuit remains ongoing, and the administration would need to overcome the court orders in both Washington and Maryland before enforcing the August restrictions.