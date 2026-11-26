Bulgarian border police spent 22 days guarding a shipping container that washed ashore on the Black Sea coast, inadvertently providing round-the-clock protection for a shipment of Santa Claus figures and Christmas decorations worth $54,000 (approximately £41,200).

Authorities opened the container on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, near the coastal town of Tsarevo, uncovering an extraordinary collection of festive ornaments, including life-sized Santas, reindeer and a polar bear statue.

The unusual discovery followed a security operation involving border police, customs officials and military prosecutors, turning an ordinary commercial shipment into one of Bulgaria's most bizarre Christmas spectacles.

Santa Claus Receives 22 Days of Police Protection

The shipping container initially washed ashore on 2 November, becoming lodged among rocks between the Arapia and Oasis campsites near Tsarevo.

Bulgaria's Ministry of Transport and Communications subsequently confirmed that military prosecutors and relevant government institutions had been notified. Border police secured the surrounding area while authorities investigated the container's origin and assessed its condition.

The ministry indicated that preliminary shipping information identified the cargo as Christmas decorations, although officials still needed to physically inspect its contents and establish the circumstances surrounding its arrival.

Environmental authorities were also expected to collect seawater samples to assess potential contamination around the site. The container subsequently remained under continuous protection for 22 days before investigators received authorisation to open it.

What Was Inside the Guarded Shipping Container?

The recovery operation produced an unlikely festive display along Bulgaria's rocky coastline. Among the recovered merchandise were Santa Claus figures mounted on a horse and a decorative sleigh, alongside artificial reindeer, presents and oversized Christmas ornaments.

Officials discovered more than 80 boxes containing merchandise with an estimated commercial value of €50,000 (approximately £41,850). Military police representative Atanas Yankov confirmed that the merchandise was undergoing inspection and would subsequently be transported to Romania.

🎅 Even Santa Claus has reached Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast!

After weeks of drone attacks, a container from a sunken cargo ship washed ashore carrying Santa figures and Christmas decorations. An unexpected Christmas arrival in the Balkans.#Bulgaria #BlackSea #Christmas pic.twitter.com/nhdQspUlbP — Ivana Dimitrova (@IvanaDimitr9mm) November 25, 2026

Some decorations reportedly remained in their original packaging despite the container's unexpected maritime journey. Customs personnel and representatives of the cargo's owner attended the recovery operation, during which the merchandise was catalogued before its planned transportation.

Burgas regional governor Diko Dikov also reassured the public that the recovered shipment did not contain hazardous materials.

Was Santa's Shipment Caught Up in a Drone Attack?

Investigators believe the container could have originated from the Contship Jet, a commercial vessel that sank in the Black Sea in October after reportedly being struck by naval drones.

However, the vessel's operator, Contships Management, has been unable to confirm whether the recovered container belonged to its cargo. The potential connection remains significant amid growing concerns about maritime security and attacks affecting commercial shipping in the region.

Authorities are awaiting further instructions from military prosecutors regarding the damaged container's removal from the coastline.

While the Christmas decorations produced an amusing spectacle, the investigation itself reflects legitimate concerns surrounding unidentified maritime debris, environmental contamination and commercial shipping safety.

For 22 days, Santa Claus effectively received a level of security rarely associated with ordinary Christmas merchandise.

Instead of arriving in Romania through conventional commercial transportation, the festive shipment reached Bulgaria's shores, received police protection and became the subject of a military-authorised recovery operation, all more than a month before Christmas.