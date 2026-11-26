The Justice Department has acknowledged that the House's top lawyer was never told that Rep. Ilhan Omar was the target of an impending search, despite prosecutors later presenting his response to their enquiries as support for the administration's legal position.

The admission came in a court filing on Tuesday, in which federal prosecutors apologised for misrepresenting House General Counsel Matthew Berry's position during discussions ahead of the 12 October search of the Minnesota Democrat's Washington residence.

Prosecutors had previously told a magistrate judge that Berry 'refused' to intervene and agreed that the Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause did not protect lawmakers' private homes from searches.

They have now conceded that this account was incorrect.

'The United States apologises for this inadvertent misunderstanding,' Justice Department officials Peter Pfaffenroth and Alessandra Serano wrote.

Emails Show Limited Response From House Counsel

The dispute centres on an email exchange between Berry and Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter on 11 October, the day before the search.

Berry explained that the House Office of General Counsel did not represent lawmakers who were targets of criminal investigations because their personal interests could differ from those of the House. He said a lawmaker's private attorney should advise them on whether to assert privilege over seized material.

He also distinguished between searches of private property and congressional offices, saying his office could have a role in protecting the House's interests if investigators searched a congressional workplace.

McCotter replied: 'Understood — Thanks for your time and consideration.'

The Justice Department subsequently characterised Berry's response as agreement with its argument that constitutional protections for legislative work did not extend to a member's private residence.

Berry rejected that interpretation, describing the department's earlier claim as 'categorically false.'

Judge Imposes Safeguards on Evidence Seized

The correction follows the unsealing of court records that exposed disagreements between prosecutors and US Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh over the scope of congressional protections.

The Speech or Debate Clause protects lawmakers from executive scrutiny of their legislative activities. Although courts have recognised protections for congressional offices and lawmakers' personal devices, the extent to which those protections apply to private homes remains contested.

Sharbaugh rejected the Justice Department's argument that legislative material would not be expected at Omar's residence, saying it 'blinks reality.'

He imposed restrictions requiring prosecutors to allow Omar to assert constitutional protection over seized material before it is disclosed to executive branch agents. The department must also obtain a secondary warrant before accessing files on her seized devices, including her phone.

Omar Has Not Been Charged With a Crime

The heavily redacted records indicate investigators sought evidence of alleged offences dating back decades as part of what prosecutors described as a pre-indictment investigation.

The Justice Department has also examined Omar's immigration history, according to public statements by administration officials. The specific allegations under investigation remain partly sealed.

Omar, who immigrated from Somalia in 1995 and became a naturalised US citizen in 2000, has denied wrongdoing. She has not been formally charged with a crime.

The latest filing does not resolve the wider constitutional dispute over searches of lawmakers' homes. However, it corrects the department's account of a crucial exchange with the House's chief lawyer before the search.