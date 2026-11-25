Donald Trump has offered a remarkable verdict on Jensen Huang's marriage after the NVIDIA boss admitted being unfaithful, claiming the billionaire and his wife have worked through the scandal. But the president's bluntest observation may be the one attracting the most attention: 'Sex sells better than stocks.'

In an interview with The New York Times, Trump praised Huang's wife, Lori, describing her as a 'very, very, very good wife' and a 'fantastic woman'.

'They've worked it out,' he said, presenting the couple's relationship as a problem that had been resolved.

Trump told The New York Times that Jensen Huang and his wife, Lori, had “worked it out.”



“He’s got a very, very, very good wife, and they’ve worked it out,” Trump said. “She’s a fantastic woman.” pic.twitter.com/fLi8VhbgBH — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 24, 2026

Trump also acknowledged the extraordinary attention surrounding the affair revelations, comparing the controversy to the relationship drama of the television series Peyton Place.

'Sex sells better than stocks,' he remarked.

Yet Lori has made no public statement confirming Trump's account, leaving the president's upbeat assessment of their marriage hanging over an already extraordinary scandal.

Jensen Huang's Infidelity Admission Sent Shockwaves Through NVIDIA

The controversy intensified after reports emerged of multiple alleged relationships involving Huang, including one with Alice Huang, an unrelated Singapore-based businesswoman associated with Megaspeed.

Reuters also reported an alleged relationship involving Kimberly Powell, NVIDIA's vice president of healthcare, as well as a separate relationship with another NVIDIA employee who was not publicly named.

The revelations came amid reports that US intelligence officials suspected Alice Huang of links to Chinese intelligence. Those suspicions remain allegations, and China has rejected the espionage accusations.

On 8 November, Jensen admitted to being unfaithful and apologised to his family. In an emotional message, he wrote: 'I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.'

Lori and Jensen have been married for more than 40 years. They met at Oregon State University and have two children, Madison and Spencer, both of whom work at NVIDIA. Huang has previously credited his wife with standing beside him throughout the company's rise.

Trump's Intervention Added Another Twist

The scandal soon spilled into NVIDIA's boardroom. Huang resigned on 12 November, and the company appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim chief executive while the board considered its next steps.

Trump subsequently intervened, saying he had persuaded NVIDIA's board to bring Huang back. On 23 November, the board unanimously reinstated him as CEO and president.

But the president's account is not the only version of events. Huang rejected claims that Trump had pressured NVIDIA's board to reinstate him, describing the suggestion as 'completely untrue'. NVIDIA said its decision followed discussions with Huang and input from senior US government officials.

The Scandal Is Still Casting a Shadow

Huang's return has not ended the scrutiny. On 24 November, he reportedly told employees that he had violated parts of NVIDIA's code of conduct, described his actions as 'terrible mistakes' and said he was undergoing therapy. He also pushed back against reports that he had been an abusive boss.

The board's investigation and questions about corporate governance and possible foreign intelligence connections continue to attract attention. Huang is also scheduled to appear before the US Senate Banking Committee on 3 December.

For now, Trump is presenting the marriage crisis as settled. But with Lori yet to speak publicly, Huang's apology still hanging over the company and fresh questions facing NVIDIA, the fallout from the scandal is far from over.