Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has unleashed a blistering attack on Donald Trump after the president secretly switched aircraft during a trip to Turkey, leaving reporters and some staff aboard what reportedly served as a decoy Air Force One.

Pritzker told CNN's Erin Burnett that Trump 'put people in harm's way to save himself', arguing that the president could have warned those aboard the aircraft without compromising the operation.

The extraordinary episode began with a reported Iranian threat against Trump, but it has now become a political firestorm over whether the security operation unnecessarily exposed other passengers to potential risk while protecting the president.

Gov. JB Pritzker says Trump put WH staffers and reporters at risk by secretly moving from Air Force One to a smaller military plane as he faced a threat from Iran: “He put people in harm’s way to save himself. That’s who Donald Trump is.” pic.twitter.com/kIGD7HRY3J — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) August 12, 2026

Trump's Secret Plane Switch

The incident unfolded after Trump attended a NATO summit in Turkey on 8 July. According to multiple reports, US security officials were responding to intelligence about a credible threat against Trump and his aircraft linked to Iran. Instead of leaving Turkey aboard the older Air Force One as publicly expected, the president was secretly moved to a smaller US military aircraft, a C-32A.

The unusual part was the secrecy surrounding the transfer. Trump was reportedly moved from Air Force One using an airport catering vehicle, allowing the transfer to take place without revealing that he was leaving the aircraft. He then flew out on the smaller military jet while the original Air Force One departed separately in what reports have described as a decoy operation

BREAKING Air Force One reportedly became the ultimate decoy with the press corps still onboard and window shades ordered down before President Trump quietly switched aircraft leaving everyone watching the wrong plane#NYI pic.twitter.com/J7mErBotXE — NewYork-Insight (@NewYork_Insight) August 11, 2026

Reporters Were Left on the Decoy

The operation became far more controversial because journalists and other personnel remained aboard the original aircraft. Reporters and some White House staff reportedly did not know that Trump had already left the aircraft.

That means the reporters travelling with the president were not simply passengers on a routine flight. According to reports, they remained aboard an aircraft being used to preserve the appearance that Trump was still travelling on it.

For Pritzker, that is where the line was crossed. 'It was a bait and switch,' he said, arguing that Trump 'put people in harm's way to save himself'. He added that Trump could have warned his staff and the reporters and removed them from the flight.

Pritzker's Explosive Accusation

Pritzker did not frame the incident simply as a necessary presidential security manoeuvre. His criticism was much more personal. He argued that there were other ways to protect Trump without leaving people aboard the decoy aircraft who were unaware of the change in plans.

The governor also pointed to the striking image of Trump leaving Air Force One in an airport catering vehicle while reporters and some of his staff remained on the aircraft, arguing that the operation potentially exposed them to danger if the threat had targeted the plane itself.

There is no evidence, however, that Trump personally devised the security operation or intentionally used the passengers as bait. The president has said the Secret Service and military directed the aircraft change

Trump Defends the Operation

Trump, however, has rejected the suggestion that he personally decided to put others at risk. He said the Secret Service and military told him to switch aircraft because of the security threat, telling reporters that he follows their instructions on such matters.

That defence complicates the picture. The security team was dealing with what officials have since described as a credible threat, and presidential protection routinely involves secrecy and deception. Similar covert travel measures have been used by previous presidents when security required their movements to remain concealed.

The real dispute is whether reporters and staff aboard the other aircraft were exposed to additional risk by being kept unaware of the operation. This is something that has not been publicly established.

Who Knew About the Switch?

Another detail adds an intriguing twist. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were reportedly aboard the decoy Air Force One, while Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth travelled with Trump on the alternate aircraft.

Reports have indicated that some senior administration officials were aware of the operation, even as reporters and some White House staff were kept in the dark.

So this was not necessarily a case of everyone being kept in the dark. The sharper question is how officials decided who needed to know about the operation and whether keeping other passengers uninformed created any additional security risk.

Congress Wants Answers

The controversy is already moving beyond Pritzker. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has demanded an immediate Senate briefing on the Iranian threat, the extraordinary measures used to move Trump out of Turkey and the potential risks posed to US personnel during the operation.

Other Democratic lawmakers have also raised questions about the operation and whether passengers aboard the other aircraft faced unnecessary risks. That turns the story from a political spat into a broader debate about presidential security, press safety and government transparency.

The Question Trump Still Faces

There is little mystery about why the Secret Service would want to hide the president's movements if officials genuinely believed Iran posed a threat.

What remains controversial is the decision to let the original aircraft continue as part of the deception operation with reporters and staff aboard, apparently without telling some of them what had happened.

Pritzker believes Trump and his security team had another choice. The central question is therefore not whether Trump should have been protected from a credible threat, but whether the operation could have protected him without potentially exposing uninformed passengers aboard the other aircraft to additional risk.