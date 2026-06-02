Three horses were left injured inside a Las Vegas equestrian arena after a teenage girl allegedly entered a barn and stabbed the animals during a major barrel racing competition. Police say the attacks were deliberate and the fallout rattled the equestrian community already dealing with concerns over animal welfare.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa equestrian centre at around 2am on Saturday after reports that several horses had been wounded with a sharp object.

Investigators later determined that three horses had suffered multiple stab injuries while housed in the barn area during the 2026 NBHA Professional's Choice Vegas Super Show.

Early Details Into Investigation

The teenager, who has not been publicly identified because of her age, was taken into custody at a nearby hotel and booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall. In a press release, authorities said she faces 12 counts linked to animal cruelty, including allegations of 'willful animal torture', alongside three counts of malicious destruction of property.

Police have not confirmed whether the suspect was directly involved in the competition itself, though investigators said she had access to the barn where the attacks took place. What cannot be ignored is the timing.

The incident unfolded hours after organisers announced that a competitor had been removed from the event over what was described as a horse mistreatment issue.

Organisers have not publicly identified the competitor who was removed, nor clarified whether the decision had any connection to the stabbing incident now under investigation.

An isolated incident was addressed immediately at the 2026 Official NBHA Las Vegas Super Show, and all appropriate steps have been taken to ensure the well being of all horses. We ask for respect and...

All Horses at Event Expected To Recover

Despite the violence of the attack, police said none of the horses suffered life-threatening injuries. All three animals are expected to survive, although authorities noted that the wounds were severe enough to prevent them from competing in the event. Officials said injuries that force withdrawal from competition can have lasting effects even when animals physically recover.

Investigators believe a knife was used to inflict the injuries. Police have not released further details about the horses' conditions or whether surveillance footage captured the incident inside the stable area.

The South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa confirmed that an incident had occurred at its equestrian facilities during the weekend event. In a statement, the venue stressed that the safety of guests and horses remained its priority.

'The safety and well-being of all guests, participants, and equine athletes on property is our highest priority and we are thankful to report all of the horses involved are safe,' the statement said.

The hotel also thanked Las Vegas police and the National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) for their immediate response, adding that it was cooperating fully with investigators.

Questions Around Security At Major Equestrian Events

The case has also exposed uncomfortable questions about security inside large-scale equestrian venues, where competitors, handlers and support staff often move freely through stable areas during overnight hours.

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Horse shows and rodeo competitions can involve hundreds of animals housed in temporary barns over several days. Access restrictions vary widely between events, and while many facilities use surveillance cameras and overnight staff, stabling areas are frequently built around trust and familiarity among participants.

The NBHA Professional's Choice Vegas Super Show is considered one of the larger barrel racing events in the United States calendar, drawing riders from multiple states. Barrel racing itself centres on speed and precision, with competitors navigating a cloverleaf pattern around barrels while racing against the clock.

The sport has grown significantly in recent years, particularly among younger riders. But incidents involving horse welfare can rapidly overshadow competition itself, especially at a time when scrutiny of animal treatment in professional sports continues to intensify.

Las Vegas police have asked anyone with information about the stabbing incident to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers as inquiries continue.

Authorities have not said whether additional charges could follow. They also have not released any possible motive.