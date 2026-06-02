rick-chow-trial-verdict-did-he-kill-14-year-old-cyrus-carmack-belton

A Columbia jury has decided on the Rick Chow trial verdict on Monday after a week-long trial and deliberation.

Chikei Rick Chow, 61, was found not guilty of murder in the 2023 killing of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton. A South Carolina jury handed down the verdict after approximately eight hours of deliberation, ending the five-day trial at the Richland County Courthouse yesterday.

The shooting occurred on 28 May, 2023, after Chow and his son Andy chased Carmack-Belton for more than 100 yards from Chow's convenience store on Parklane Road, Columbia. The incident escalated after Carmack-Belton allegedly stole a water bottle, and during the chase allegedly pointed a gun at Andy.

Rick Chow's Lawyers Argue Self-Defence in Killing

The defence argued that the imminent threat prompted Chow to shoot Carmack-Belton, killing him. Andy also took the stand last week, asserting that he warned his father that Carmack-Belton was armed before raising his hands and backing away.

It was never disputed whether Carmack-Belton had a gun at the time, according to WISTV.

'This case is not about a shoplifter. This case is about a father who sees a gun pointed at his son and had to make a decision,' defence attorney Shaun Kent emphasised in his closing arguments.

The prosecution confirmed that Carmack-Belton possessed a semiautomatic pistol, but he dropped that during the commotion. He never threatened anyone with it.

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'[Chow] chased a kid down, shot him in the back,' solicitor Byron E. Gipson argued. He also presented a bottle of water in front of the jurors, stating that 'at the end of the day, [Chow] believed that a human is not more than that.'

Detained since his 2023 arrest, Chow maintained that he acted in his son's defence. The killing spurred an outpouring of emotions among Richland County's African American community.

Protesters assembled outside of Chow's store and used empty water bottles to spell out 'Cyrus' in one of their vigils.

The verdict saw polarised reactions from the defence and prosecution camps, the latter overwhelmed with anguish. Chow heard the verdict without much emotion, bowing his head into his hands, according to NBC News.

'We're very pleased at the jury's deliberations and their verdict,' defence lawyer Jack Swerling stated after the verdict. 'We think it was the appropriate verdict in this case. Although it was a difficult decision to come to, because you have two different stories to the extremes.'

What Happens Now, After the Rick Chow Trial Verdict?

'My heart goes out to [Carmack-Belton's family], but a 14-year-old kid should not be roaming the streets of Columbia or South Carolina with a semiautomatic pistol loaded and ready to fire,' he added. The family's representative, attorney Todd Rutherford, confirmed they will pursue civil action. Chow is expected to be released after processing.

The not-guilty verdict has reignited debates about self-defence laws and racial justice in South Carolina. Carmack-Belton's family, devastated by the outcome, plans to move forward with their civil wrongful death lawsuit, where the burden of proof is lower than in criminal court.

The case has also drawn national attention to incidents involving store owners confronting suspected shoplifters. Chow, who maintained throughout the trial that he acted to protect his son, faces no criminal penalties but remains a polarising figure in the ongoing conversation about vigilante justice and accountability.