US President Donald Trump has reportedly toughened the terms of a proposed peace framework with Iran, raising questions about whether negotiations can still produce a breakthrough.

According to officials familiar with the discussions, the revised proposal includes stricter conditions related to Iran's nuclear programme and has been sent back to Tehran for further consideration.

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While details of the amended framework remain undisclosed, reports suggest the White House is seeking stronger guarantees before agreeing to a settlement, per The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Stronger Focus on Iran's Nuclear Materials

One of the most significant changes appears to involve Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium. Reports indicate that the Trump administration wants Iran to surrender or eliminate its existing nuclear material as part of any future agreement.

Trump has repeatedly stated that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon, and recent discussions have focused on how enriched uranium could be removed or destroyed under international supervision, according to reporting from The Washington Post.

The demand represents a tougher position than simply limiting uranium enrichment levels. By insisting on the removal of existing nuclear stockpiles, the administration appears to be seeking a more permanent barrier to any future weapons programme.

Supporters argue that such measures would reduce the risk of Iran rapidly rebuilding nuclear capabilities after an agreement is signed.

Concerns Over Releasing Frozen Iranian Funds

Officials told The New York Times that Trump has expressed concern about provisions that might release funds to Tehran. The president has long criticised the Obama-era nuclear agreement, arguing that financial concessions weakened American leverage.

Trump Toughens Terms Of Iran Deal Framework, As Bessent Pinpoints Tehran's 'Big Mistake' https://t.co/I2XoqUcMzm — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 31, 2026

Due to these concerns, the administration appears reluctant to approve any arrangement that could be viewed as providing economic benefits before Iran meets key security requirements.

Officials also said Trump has become increasingly frustrated by the pace of Iran's response to American proposals. Negotiations have relied heavily on intermediaries, including representatives from Pakistan, making communication slower and more complicated.

According to one official, the tougher framework may be designed to accelerate the process by forcing Tehran to make a decision more quickly. The official also said Trump's tougher demands appear intended to force a quicker response from Tehran by pushing Iranian leaders to accept a framework that is already awaiting approval from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

However, reaching Iran's leadership has proven difficult, and any revisions to the memorandum could create further delays rather than speed up an agreement.

Strait of Hormuz Remains Central

The peace framework is not focused solely on nuclear issues. A major component involves reopening the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy shipping routes. The proposed arrangement could effectively end the US - Israeli military campaign against Iran in exchange for Tehran lifting restrictions affecting maritime traffic through the waterway.

Global markets have closely watched developments because disruptions in the strait can affect oil and gas supplies worldwide. Restoring normal shipping operations remains one of the strongest incentives for all parties to reach a deal.

Despite signs of progress, major issues remain unresolved. Reports indicate that some of the most difficult questions, including the long-term future of Iran's nuclear programme, could be postponed until later rounds of negotiations.

🚨 TRUMP TOUGHENS IRAN DEAL TERMS



President Trump reportedly pushed for tougher conditions in the proposed Iran agreement, demanding stronger nuclear restrictions and additional guarantees regarding the Strait of Hormuz.



A response from Tehran could take several days as… pic.twitter.com/hcOKEdcltk — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) May 31, 2026

Trump's decision to demand tougher terms suggests he believes stronger pressure will improve America's negotiating position. Yet the strategy also risks prolonging talks if Iranian leaders view the new conditions as unacceptable.

With nuclear stockpiles, sanctions relief and regional security all on the table, the outcome of the negotiations could shape Middle Eastern stability for years to come.