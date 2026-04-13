A viral claim linking Selena Gomez to Coachella 2026 and Justin Bieber spread rapidly over the weekend after a screenshot of an alleged Instagram Story suggested she was denied entry to his rehearsal and harassed by security.

The post quickly gained millions of views. However, within hours, inconsistencies in the image and the absence of any verified source began to raise doubts, with multiple reports confirming the incident never actually happened.

The Fake Instagram Story That Started It All

The controversy began early Sunday, 13 April, when a post on X started circulating what appeared to be an Instagram Story from Selena Gomez. The message claimed she had gone to see Justin Bieber's Coachella rehearsal and was treated 'like a criminal' by security, adding that she planned to 'take this further.'

Selena Gomez has spoken out about the Coachella incident yesterday, saying that while she and her team were trying to attend Justin Bieber's rehearsal, security allegedly refused them entry and harassed them. She has now reportedly decided to take legal action against the... pic.twitter.com/5frGpNZtAI — SAMSON👑🐐 (@Samsonthegoat25) April 12, 2026

The post gained traction almost instantly, racking up millions of views and drawing heated reactions. Some users backed Gomez, suggesting security had crossed a line. Others questioned why she would be there at all, given her history with Bieber.

Bieber had just returned to the stage in a major way, headlining Coachella with an emotional set that referenced his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their son. That visibility brought renewed attention to his past, including his high-profile relationship with Gomez.

The Screenshot That Didn't Hold Up

As the post spread, small details began to raise questions. The most obvious issue was the handle tagged in the supposed Instagram Story—it read '@couchella,' not the official '@coachella.' That misspelling became the first clear sign that something was off.

Soon after, fact-checks confirmed that Selena Gomez had never posted the Story at all. There was no trace of it on her verified account, and no credible outlet found any evidence of her being at Coachella, backstage or otherwise.

No statements followed from Gomez, her team, Bieber's camp, or festival organisers.

Where Selena Gomez Actually Was

While the rumour suggested she was in Indio trying to attend rehearsals, reports indicate Gomez wasn't at Coachella at all. Instead, she was spending time privately with her husband, Benny Blanco, sharing low-key moments online and staying out of the festival spotlight.

Read more Why Did Justin Bieber Use YouTube for 'Lazy' Coachella Performance? Fan Theory Suggests Sponsor Claim Why Did Justin Bieber Use YouTube for 'Lazy' Coachella Performance? Fan Theory Suggests Sponsor Claim

There were even claims she had declined invitations to attend the event, choosing to avoid the kind of attention that inevitably comes with any proximity to Bieber. That decision aligns with her recent pattern of keeping distance from situations that could reignite old narratives.

Justin Bieber's Coachella Moment

Bieber's performance at Coachella 2026 wasn't just another set. It marked one of his biggest live appearances in years, following health struggles and a scaled-back public schedule. Performing new material in a stripped-down style, he kept the focus on music and personal milestones.

At one point, he gave a public shout-out to his family, calling his parents, wife Hailey, and their son from the stage. She was seen in the crowd responding and cheering for her husband.

Hailey was also there to promote her makeup brand Rhode and was spotted interacting with the fans during the day.

Meanwhile, the rumours about any narrative linking Gomez and Bieber are false and stem from a made-up Instagram story. The history between the two former partners still drives engagement years later, but Coachella 2026 provided no legitimate connection.