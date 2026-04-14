Coachella 2026 only began a few days ago, but it is already taking over the internet and, this time, it is not just about the performances. Instead, it is Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's son, Jack Blues Bieber, who is stealing the spotlight.

At just 20 months old, Jack Blues is already going viral, with fans flooding social media with videos and photos of the toddler enjoying the festival atmosphere.

Clips of Jack dancing alongside his mum during soundcheck rehearsals quickly made their way online, showing the family soaking in the moment ahead of Justin's performance on 11 April.

The videos captured a relaxed and playful side of the Biebers, with Jack seen moving to the music while Hailey held him, both raising their hands and dancing along. The singer is also set to perform again on 18 April, giving fans even more to look forward to.

The 'Bieberchella' Tattoo That Got Everyone Talking

While Jack's dance moves were enough to win over the internet, another detail quickly caught fans' attention: his tiny 'Bieberchella' tattoo.

Hailey Bieber shared a carousel of moments from the weekend on Instagram on Monday, 13 April, including photos and videos of her and Jack dancing during Justin's rehearsal. Videos of the scene were shared all around the Internet. On X, @biebernovidade wrote: 'HELP! Hailey Bieber posted a picture of little Jack seeing his dad on stage.'

SOCORRO! Hailey Bieber postou, o pequeno Jack vendo o pai no palco. pic.twitter.com/jRHb07Lt6a — Bieber Novidade (@biebernovidade) April 13, 2026

Among the posts was a close-up of Jack's arm, revealing a temporary tattoo that read 'bieberchella'.

The model captioned the post: 'Such a special weekend. nobody will ever know even an ounce of what it's taken to get here.'

She continued: 'So grateful for this beautiful life. SO proud. let's do it all again!!!!'

The post quickly filled with reactions, with fans focusing on both the emotional message and Jack's appearance.

One user, @nicollefigueroaa wrote: 'Baby Jack 😭😭💖✨💓'

Another, @karolresendee commented: 'This boy looks just like Justin! I can already recognize his skin tone from behind, haha.'

The tattoo, in particular, became a standout moment, with fans sharing their excitement across the comments.

@passthepuss wrote: 'Last slide is the cutest thing of all time.'

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The post also included a rare family moment, with Hailey Bieber sharing a photo of herself, Justin Bieber and Jack Blues posing together. The trio appeared relaxed and happy, giving fans a glimpse into their time at the festival beyond the performances and viral clips.

Justin Bieber's Coachella Performance And What's Next

Alongside the viral family moments, Justin Bieber delivered a 90-minute set that blended tracks from his recent album 'Swag' with some of his biggest hits.

The performance featured around 30 songs, including 'All I Can Take,' 'Never Say Never,' 'Confident,' and 'Sorry,' before closing the night with 'Daisies,' which also included a guest appearance from Mk.gee.

With another performance scheduled for 18 April, anticipation is building for what the singer will bring to the stage next and whether fans will get more glimpses of Jack Blues enjoying the moment backstage.

For now, though, it is clear that, this year, one of Coachella's biggest stars did not even take the stage.