Mr. Fantasy and KJ Apa appear to have settled their feud.

Mr. Fantasy is a musician who wears a wig and fake teeth, with many believing him to be actor KJ Apa. Addressing these rumours, the actor posted a video on Instagram, calling the musician a 'f****** liar and a thief.'

'I think we know who we're talking about, and it's f***** up. It's f***** up because I just lost on a huge job and can no longer go in for serious work because people think that I'm a joke because of this guy,' he said.

'Enough is enough. I won't sit back any longer and watch someone attempt to ruin my life and everything I have worked for,' Apa added in the caption.

Recently, the two were spotted having dinner together at the Great White restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

Mr. Fantasy Says He and KJ Apa Have Made Peace

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mr. Fantasy said that he reached out to Apa after the actor called him out for stealing his image and misappropriating his likeness.

'He had a bit of a problem, and he took it online and stuff. And I said, "Would you like to talk about this in person, like civilized human beings?" He ate chicken and I had a cocktail, and we talked it out. We talked it out,' the singer said.

Mr. Fantasy also told Bustle, 'We had a good chat. I messaged him and said, "Why don't we talk about this in person?" It's the right thing to do, to talk about these things in person and to not, sort of create unnecessary drama.'

'You know, he does take himself a bit seriously. But he intends well, and we had a good, good chat. And so if you're watching this man, you know, peace and love to you and your family, and keep rocking it,' the musician added.

Is KJ Apa Actually Mr. Fantasy?

Ever since Mr. Fantasy rose to fame on TikTok, fans have speculated that he is Apa due to their similar tattoos and physical appearance. The musician's connections to Apa's Riverdale co-stars have only fuelled the rumours further.

'I particularly love the girls. You know what I mean? Lili. Just beautiful. Stunning eyes and such a great actress. And Camila Mendes. I went to the Masters of the Universe premiere. I got in trouble for using the sword. Security was very concerned. Let's just say that,' Mr. Fantasy told Entertainment Tonight.

@metroentertainment Who’s side is our girl @camila mendes on 😏 Catriona spoke to @Sony Pictures UK Masters of The Universe star Camila Mendes about her previous co-star KJ Apa meeting up with her friend @iamtherealmrfantasy after KJ called the singer out for ‘stealing his identity’ 👀 There is long-term rumours that Mr.Fantasy and KJ Apa are the same person… neither have ever confirmed this. Do you think they’ve made up? 🤔 🎥 @Catriona Walsh / @zachaniff #camilamendes #mrfantasy #riverdale #kjapa #mastersoftheuniverse ♬ original sound - Metro Entertainment

Camila Mendes was also asked about the beef between Mr. Fantasy and Apa, to which she responded, 'I felt like I was in a weird position a little bit because I'm friends with both of them...I know that they're both good people, and I was hoping that they would meet and get together to hash it out, and it looks like they did.'

Despite the reconciliation, many fans remain unconvinced that Mr. Fantasy and Apa are not the same person. One TikTok user wrote, 'When you're so unproblematic you start a fake beef with yourself.' Others have compared the situation to a real-life Hannah Montana scenario—and many seem to be enjoying the mystery.