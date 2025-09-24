Joshua Jackson, 47, and Katie Holmes, 46, were recently seen together during the filming of Happy Hours, as well as during the recent Dawson's Creek Reunion event. The two actors, who first met on the set of the show in the late 1990s, appeared noticeably close behind the scenes of the Happy Hours set. According to reports, Holmes was seen laughing and talking with Jackson throughout the shoot.

Their body language caught the attention of onlookers. One described the chemistry as unmistakable, suggesting Holmes looked at Jackson with clear affection. Jackson, in turn, appeared equally warm and familiar.

While neither has confirmed any romantic involvement, sources close to the production say Holmes appeared relaxed and open around her former co-star. For fans of the show, the reunion brings back memories of their on-screen roles as Joey Potter and Pacey Witter. Off-screen, the two quietly dated during the show's early years, splitting after about a year.

Revisiting Their Past

In a 1998 interview with Rolling Stone, Holmes openly spoke about Jackson, calling him her first love. She described their relationship as 'incredible and indescribable', saying she felt lucky that he remained one of her best friends. At the time, she compared it to her character's connection with Dawson, showing the blurred line between fiction and reality.

Their early relationship has long been part of Dawson's Creek history. Unlike many teen show romances, theirs seemed genuine and grounded. Since then, both actors have taken very different paths in their personal lives.

Jackson married actress Jodie Turner-Smith in 2019, though the pair separated in 2023. Holmes, previously married to Tom Cruise, has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since their high-profile divorce in 2012. The couple share one daughter, Suri Cruise.

Closeness on Set

In April, Jackson appeared on the podcast Dinner's On Me, where he described Holmes as someone he remains 'very close' to. Meanwhile, insiders say Holmes feels drawn to her former partner, with their shared history playing a role in her renewed interest. Some reports claim Jackson has made a positive impression on Suri, who has visited the set.

Many fans who attended the Dawson's Creek Reunion also spoke about how they clearly still had chemistry, posting numerous videos online to support their claims.

The way I read Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes relationship is kind of like they live their lives separately and happily but when they’re together, they ARE together. It’s all very healthy and mature and my personal head canon so shhh let me have this

pic.twitter.com/qygZSkBojG — Paige (@_samepaige_) September 23, 2025

Holmes has reportedly not dated publicly since ending her relationship with musician Bobby Wooten III in 2022. Jackson's recent split left him single as well, though his name has been linked with several other women in recent months.

In New York, he has been spotted with Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley and with Priya Jain, the former partner of actor Eric Dane. Some in Holmes' inner circle worry Jackson may not be ready for a serious relationship. A friend stated that he still enjoys his freedom and hasn't changed much since their younger days.

Holmes' Guarded Approach

Holmes has rarely spoken publicly about her dating life since her divorce. Her split from Cruise was widely reported at the time, with claims she planned her exit from the marriage using a burner phone. Friends say the experience left her wary of romantic involvement.

Despite this, sources suggest Holmes is enjoying her time with Jackson and that reconnecting has stirred old emotions. One insider claimed: 'Katie's enjoying herself with Joshua, and of course, feelings were bound to grow.'

Holmes, who has faced years of media scrutiny, now finds herself back in headlines alongside her first love. Whether their renewed connection is simply friendship or something more remains to be seen, but as filming continues and speculation grows, fans and media alike are watching closely for any signs of confirmation from either star.