Katie Price's friends and family in the UK say they are 'deeply worried' for the reality star's safety in Dubai, after she unveiled a new tattoo declaring she is 'owned by' her husband, businessman Lee Andrews, who has been accused by former partners of being a serial conman.

The report came after months of mounting unease around the whirlwind relationship. Price, 47, married Andrews, 42, in Dubai in January, just days after they first met. Since then, several of his exes have publicly accused him of manipulation and financial deceit, while Andrews has denied all allegations. Those close to Price say they had hoped she was beginning to see red flags, only to be alarmed by her latest public declaration of loyalty.

Katie Price has a new Tattoo… “Owned by Lee”



I think she’ll regret that.. pic.twitter.com/uuvCEbnzm5 — WeGotitBack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@NotFarLeftAtAll) May 6, 2026

Price shared a photograph of the 'Owned by Lee' inking on her ribcage last week. Andrews is understood to have a matching tattoo across his back. For a woman who has made a career out of projecting control over her own image, the wording jarred with some of her oldest confidants.

One friend, speaking to Closer magazine, painted a picture of a star caught in what they described as a 'bubble of love.' The source claimed Price has been 'drawn into his lies' and is now 'too deep to turn around and admit she was wrong.' It is not a language you usually hear about a fourth marriage; yet nobody around her seems remotely reassured.

Friends Fear Katie Price Is 'In Too Deep' With Lee Andrews

Concerns about Lee Andrews and Katie Price did not begin with the tattoo or even the wedding. Since their engagement was revealed on Instagram, at least one former partner has claimed he persuaded her to hand over £123,000 to invest in his company. She has branded him a 'liar, a narcissist and a manipulator.' Andrews has denied the claims.

Another ex, Alana Percival, who dated Andrews for nine months until December, went public in February, warning Price that Andrews was a 'dangerous weirdo' and predicting their relationship would be a 'car crash.' Fans also noted that the rose-petal engagement photographs Price shared from Dubai's Jumeirah Burj Al Arab hotel strongly resembled the images he had staged previously with Percival.

Still, Price appears to have fallen hard. The insider quoted by Closer said she has spoken openly about how 'sex after Lee would be hard to follow' and described the relationship as a kind of rolling honeymoon, spent between the UK and Dubai, filled with 'good sex and nice meals.' The same insider suggested Andrews had a knack for 'pulling you in and making you feel amazing so that it's hard to come out of it.'

Behind the scenes, however, family members and old friends are reportedly less enchanted. They had believed Price was starting to question Andrews' stories, particularly around his claims about travel and her children, only to watch her appear to row back and double down on her commitment.

Dubai Past And Legal Questions Around Lee Andrews

The most serious concerns about whether Katie Price is in danger centre on Andrews' reported past in Dubai. According to Closer's previous reporting, he allegedly spent three weeks in prison in the United Arab Emirates over claims that he forged an ex-partner's signature on a £200,000 mortgage application. He is also said to be banned from leaving the UAE.

Against that backdrop, Andrews allegedly told Price in April that he had secretly flown to the UK to meet her children. Sources say she later realised elements of that story did not 'quite add up.' One insider said she was left 'genuinely shaken' and forced to 'stop and reassess everything.'

Price is a mother to five children, including Junior, 20, and Princess, 18, from her first marriage to Peter Andre. Friends say the idea that Andrews might have fabricated details about seeing the children hit her particularly hard and briefly raised hopes she would walk away.

Instead, they now describe a 'U-turn.' One source claimed Andrews has 'always wanted to be famous, and he doesn't care how he gets there,' alleging he is 'obsessed with his Instagram views and posting articles written about him.' Those close to Price are said to be baffled that, despite 'multiple people coming forward with black and white evidence,' she has stayed.

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There is an undercurrent of something more practical than heartbreak in their worry. Some friends have reportedly questioned 'where his money is coming from' and fear Price may be 'putting herself in the middle of his situation.' Others believe she is being 'love-bombed' to the point she 'doesn't have any room to breathe.'

That description is stark. Love-bombing is not a legal term, but it has become shorthand for an intense pattern of flattery, gifts, and attention used to quickly win trust. As one insider told the magazine, Price is having 'sleepless nights' when she is at home in the UK, lying awake worrying about the relationship, 'but then when she's back with him all those worries go away.'