After Lee Andrews' father had confirmed that his son was not missing but was instead behind bars in Dubai. The ex of Katie Price's current husband, Alana Percival, has claimed she is 'not surprised' he has reportedly ended up in a Dubai jail, alleging that he has 'around 20 warrants' linked to unpaid debts and legal disputes.

Percival said she was not surprised by the arrest, alleging that he was already subject to around 20 fraud warrants. She described him as manipulative and violent, and said she had long expected legal action to catch up with him.

She also made further allegations regarding their past relationship, claiming he broke her nose and eardrum, stole money and jewellery, and took her engagement ring – the same ring now reportedly worn by Katie Price.

Dubai Police Chief Brigadier Khalid Khalifa Al Avadhi later confirmed that Andrews is facing 'many cases', with authorities indicating the majority are linked to fraud-related warrants.

The arrest comes after several days of speculation, following claims that Andrews had sent Katie Price disturbing videos showing himself hooded and bound, in which he alleged he had been kidnapped. The footage sparked confusion and concern before his detention was confirmed by authorities in Dubai.

Percival said she was not surprised by the arrest, alleging that he was already subject to around 20 fraud warrants. She described him as manipulative and violent, and said she had long expected legal action to catch up with him.

She also made further allegations regarding their past relationship, claiming he broke her nose and eardrum, stole money and jewellery, and took her engagement ring – the same ring now reportedly worn by Katie Price.

Claims of Mounting Legal Problems

The allegations come amid ongoing tabloid attention surrounding Katie Price's personal life and relationships. Her husband has faced repeated accusations relating to unpaid debts, failed business arrangements and disputes with former associates, although not all claims have been tested in court.

His former spouse alleged that multiple legal actions had been filed against him internationally, claiming several creditors had pursued him over missing payments. She also suggested he had ignored repeated warnings to resolve outstanding matters before travelling abroad.

Under UAE law, financial disputes and unpaid debts can sometimes result in criminal proceedings, unlike in the UK where such matters are more commonly handled through civil courts.

British nationals have previously faced detention in Dubai over bounced cheques and unresolved financial cases.

Sources close to the situation reportedly said Katie Price was deeply concerned about the developments but had remained in contact while efforts were being made to clarify the legal position. The former model has not publicly commented in detail on the claims.

Lee Andrews' Dubai Detention Reports Spark Attention

Reports of the alleged detention quickly spread across British media and social media, with many focusing on the dramatic comments made by the ex-wife. Some online users questioned whether the reported '20 warrants' referred to formal arrest warrants or broader legal complaints, as no official documentation has yet been released publicly.

The case has also drawn renewed attention to the UAE's strict approach to financial regulations involving foreign nationals. Campaign groups have previously urged Britons travelling to Dubai to ensure there are no unresolved debt disputes before entering the country.

Legal experts note that individuals can sometimes be prevented from leaving the UAE if there are active complaints lodged against them. However, without confirmation from authorities, the exact circumstances of the reported detention remain unclear.

Katie Price Faces Fresh Public Scrutiny

For Katie Price, the controversy marks another difficult chapter in a turbulent period that has included financial problems, court appearances and intense media attention. The television personality has frequently made headlines over bankruptcy proceedings and legal disputes in recent years.

Read more How Did Lee Andrews Disappear? Katie Price Insists Husband Moved to Black Site Hidden Detention Centre in Dubai How Did Lee Andrews Disappear? Katie Price Insists Husband Moved to Black Site Hidden Detention Centre in Dubai

Despite the growing speculation, supporters of the couple have urged caution until more verified details emerge. At present, much of the information circulating online is based on unnamed sources and claims made in interviews rather than official court statements.

If confirmed, the case could become another high-profile example of a British national encountering legal difficulties in Dubai, where authorities often take a tougher stance on financial allegations than courts in Britain.