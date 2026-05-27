Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, is now the subject of an international alert after being accused by insiders in the UK and the United Arab Emirates of faking his own kidnap and possibly hiding at his father's home. The drama began when Andrews appeared on a video call claiming he had been abducted, before spiralling into an Interpol-backed hunt and a web of fraud allegations and fresh questions over his disappearance.

The saga erupted after Andrews failed to appear alongside Price on Good Morning Britain, where the couple had been due to give a joint interview. Price later said she last heard from her husband at around 10pm on 13 May, when the 42-year-old FaceTimed her from Dubai with his hands apparently tied and told her he had been kidnapped. She reported him missing to the authorities, and members of Andrews' family also raised concerns with the British Embassy in the UAE.

Katie Price As The Kidnap Claim Unravels

What initially looked like an emergency has taken a darker and more uncertain turn. Herts Police, which was already examining complaints from one of Andrews' former partners, has reportedly widened its inquiry and he is now wanted by Interpol, according to Closer. No formal charges have been detailed publicly, and neither Interpol nor the force has set out a full account of the case, so many of the more dramatic claims about Andrews' movements remain unverified.

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What has emerged instead is a pattern of allegations from women who say they became romantically and financially entangled with him. Texan woman Crystal Janke has accused Andrews of failing to return money she says she invested in his business. His ex-fiancée, Alana Percival, has also reportedly attracted interest from television production companies keen to hear her version of events.

Price, meanwhile, appears to be the latest partner caught in the fallout. She married Andrews only four months ago and has spoken publicly about her distress. Even as she has searched for answers, online sleuths and tabloid readers have been scrutinising his social media activity, including the claim that he followed another woman on Price's 48th birthday.

To those already sceptical about the kidnapping story, that behaviour looked revealing. One insider quoted by Closer suggested Andrews may have already moved on to his next romantic target, while also claiming he would not hesitate to change his name or appearance to start again. That allegation cannot be verified from outside the situation, but it reflects the level of distrust now surrounding him.

The Cupboard Theory

Running beneath the story is a more mundane, if surreal, theory: that Andrews was never taken at all, but has simply gone to ground. The same source told Closer that he may be under a travel ban after serving time in Dubai's Al-Awir Prison last October over alleged financial fraud, and said there are plenty of places in Dubai where it would be easy to stay hidden.

One such place, according to the insider, could be his father's home. The property reportedly has a maid's apartment, and the source even suggested Andrews could be hiding in a cupboard there. There is no independent confirmation of that claim, but it underlines how quickly the story has shifted from missing-person mystery into something closer to tabloid crime fiction.

The same source went further, speculating that money problems could push Andrews into staging the next chapter of the saga. They suggested he might fake a ransom note, reappear looking dishevelled, or even attempt to build a new identity elsewhere. None of that has been backed by police statements or court documents, and it remains conjecture.

Katie Price Steps Back

Amid the turmoil, Katie Price says she is trying to regain some control. Speaking on her podcast last week, she said she was 'taking a step back' from the chaos and added: 'All I can do is get on with my life.' It was a rare attempt to draw a line under a story that has increasingly played out in public.

Those around her, however, appear deeply concerned. The insider quoted by Closer claimed Price's inner circle fears Andrews is still 'plotting his next move' and described him as controlling, suggesting he continues to have a psychological hold over her despite his absence. The source also claimed she has buried her head in the sand since the saga began and has been consumed by him.

For now, there are far more questions than answers. Andrews' last known contact with Price was that 13 May video call, and he has not reappeared publicly or addressed the allegations. Interpol's involvement suggests an active investigation, but until officials clarify what they are pursuing, the more sensational claims about cupboards, ransom notes and fake deaths remain unproven.

What is certain is that a woman already used to relentless tabloid attention is now watching her whirlwind marriage unravel into a true-crime style cliffhanger, with her missing husband at the centre and the story still far from resolved.