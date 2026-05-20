Katie Price's heartbreak over new husband Lee Andrews has deepened after his ex fiancée accused him of lying about a life threatening heart condition and using fake Google images, while warning that his behaviour could turn on the former glamour model next. The claims have added fresh scrutiny to a relationship already facing criticism from several of Lee's former partners.

Katie, 47, married Dubai based businessman Lee, 42, in January after what she described as a 'wedding at first sight.' The pair had matching tattoos and bought rings for each other before meeting in person, after first connecting online. Since the ceremony, several of Lee's former partners have accused him of being 'a liar, a narcissist and a manipulator,' while one woman has claimed he persuaded her to hand over £123,000 to invest in his company. Lee has denied all allegations against him.

A TV Appearance Unravels

The latest tension began last week over a planned joint appearance on Good Morning Britain. Lee was due to join Katie on the ITV sofa, but he did not turn up and later said he had to remain in Dubai for business reasons. That no show came as separate claims emerged that he is banned from leaving the United Arab Emirates after allegedly spending three weeks in prison on suspicion of forging an ex partner's signature on a £200,000 mortgage application. Lee has insisted he was not detained.

He later posted a video claiming to be at Muscat airport in Oman and preparing to fly, apparently in an attempt to counter claims that he could not travel. Viewers online said the background appeared to match Dubai airport rather than Muscat, which only deepened doubts over his account. Katie initially defended him publicly, but later voiced her frustration on her podcast with her sister Sophie, saying, 'I've said to him, "You've made me look like a dk, you've made yourself look like a massive dk."'

Daily Mail claims Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews caught in major lie after no-showing GMB appearance



Lee Andrews, 42, claimed he was at Muscat airport in Oman and flying to the UK to join wife Katie Price, 47, on Good Morning Britain for their first ever joint interview.



He… pic.twitter.com/L3JeROT4l9 — G R I F T Y (@GriftReport) May 13, 2026

The story has now taken a more serious turn, with Katie reporting Lee as missing and saying she has not heard from him since 13 May. She said their last contact was a 10pm FaceTime call, during which he appeared to be in a van and told her, 'Look, they're coming back for me.' There has been no independent confirmation of that account and no official police statement on the matter.

Ex Fiancée Raises Alarm

Into the story steps Lee Andrews' ex fiancée, 32 year old Alana Percival, who says she first contacted Katie just weeks after the wedding to warn her about what she describes as a familiar pattern of behaviour. Alana told Closer that she felt Katie was already being drawn into the same cycle she experienced herself.

'I told her who Lee really was. They'd only been together for two and a half weeks by then,' Alana said. She added, 'If I was Katie, I'd leave Lee now. This is where things start to become dangerous and volatile, as she's beginning to catch him out. She should leave him now before it turns nasty. I'm so scared of what he'll do to Katie next.'

Alana claims Lee repeatedly let her down over travel plans and filmed videos outside airports after failing to arrive. She also alleges that he once told her he could not fly to the UK because he was 'dying of a heart condition' and needed to go to Bali to see a top surgeon because he was 'on borrowed time.' According to Alana, he then sent her images of Bali that she recognised as stock pictures from Google.

The allegations have drawn attention because of the similarities between the two relationships. Fans quickly pointed out that Katie's rose petal engagement photos at Dubai's Jumeirah Burj Al Arab hotel looked strikingly similar to images Lee had staged previously with Alana, who dated him for nine months until December.

When Alana first spoke publicly earlier this year, Katie dismissed her as an 'irrelevant little troll.' That response led to Katie being dropped as an ambassador by the domestic abuse charity Woman's Trust. Alana later said she felt she had 'wasted' her time speaking out, believing Lee had turned Katie against her.

'I really thought she would've left him,' Alana said. 'She had multiple people coming forward, and there was a lot more evidence. I only ever got involved to protect her, not to be a d**k or a scorned ex. I think she's in too deep to admit she's wrong.'

Concern among Katie's followers also grew after she revealed a new ribcage tattoo reading 'owned by Lee.' Lee has a matching design on his back. Alana said she was not surprised by the tattoo, describing it as typical of Lee's behaviour.

Read more Where Is Lee Andrews Now? Katie Price's 'Kidnapped' Husband Reportedly Found Hiding in Dubai Villa to Ghost Her Where Is Lee Andrews Now? Katie Price's 'Kidnapped' Husband Reportedly Found Hiding in Dubai Villa to Ghost Her

She accused him of chasing fame 'and [not caring] how he got there,' and said he confuses obsession with love. 'He turns into exactly what you want him to be, and then he turns out to be everything you don't want,' she said.

Closer reported that Lee is also 'reportedly wanted by Interpol,' although no public documentation has been provided to support that claim and none of the legal allegations has been proven in court. There has been no response from Lee or any representative to Alana's latest comments.

Alana said she faced heavy online abuse when she first spoke out, but believes opinion is now shifting. 'So many people are messaging me now to say sorry, that they misjudged it,' she said. 'Katie is vulnerable, and I'm worried he's going to absolutely ruin her, like he ruined me.'

No official update on Lee's whereabouts has been issued, and the most serious allegations against him remain unproven.