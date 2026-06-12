Ariana Grande publicly accused the White House on Thursday of misusing her music in a pro-border enforcement TikTok video, prompting an unusually sharp rebuke from a senior administration official who branded criminal migrants, not US policy, 'barbaric, inhumane, and heinous,' according to a statement to Fox News Digital.

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The row erupted after Ariana discovered that her track 'Bye' had been overlaid on an official social clip showcasing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests, framed as evidence that 'President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history.'

Grande, who has long aligned herself with progressive causes, made clear she wanted no part in the messaging and demanded that her work be removed from the video.

Ariana Grande, 32, posted her fury directly under the TikTok, writing in the comments: 'please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense. f-- ice.' Her choice of words left little room for interpretation. She was not only objecting to a copyright issue but also condemning the broader deportation strategy the clip appeared to celebrate.

By Thursday, the sound had disappeared from the video, although the White House did not confirm whether it had been muted in response to Ariana's complaint, removed for copyright reasons, or taken down voluntarily. Nothing has been formally confirmed on that point.

Ariana Grande slams the White House for using her song ‘bye’ in a TikTok of ICE agents arresting people:



“Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense”



(https://t.co/IfY5bSow8D) pic.twitter.com/jPYK0XKlDu — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 11, 2026

White House Lashes Out At Ariana Grande Over Border Criticism

The Trump administration chose not to ignore Ariana's attack. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson issued a pointed response to Fox News Digital, insisting the real outrage should be directed at offenders targeted in ICE operations rather than at the government's tactics.

'We'll say this one last time: what's actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal aliens who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens,' Jackson said, essentially turning Grande's language back on her while defending the deportation crackdown as a matter of public safety.

The clash goes beyond a licensing spat. Pop stars routinely police how their music is used in political arenas, but the tone from both sides here reflects how deeply immigration has become a cultural fault line. To one camp, Ariana is using her platform to call out a system she sees as abusive; to the other, she is an out-of-touch entertainer attacking law enforcement from a safe distance.

The video's caption, 'Bye-bye. President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history,' was designed as a neat visual punchline, marrying a hooky pop song to footage of ICE operations. That pairing, which might have seemed clever to a digital team, came across very differently to the artist whose voice was repurposed to soundtrack detentions and removals.

Ariana Grande's Activism History Fuels The Latest Backlash

It can be recalled that Ariana's comments on ICE and the border did not appear out of nowhere. She has steadily built a record of public opposition to some of Trump's most hardline policies. Last September, she shared an Instagram post alleging that 'immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed,' a critique clearly aimed at aggressive enforcement and family separation.

Soon after Trump first took office in 2017, she was present at the Women's March, standing alongside hundreds of thousands of protesters who opposed the new administration's agenda on gender, race, and immigration. She also used social media to criticise Trump's transgender bathroom ban, casting herself as an ally to LGBTQ+ communities in direct conflict with his policy priorities.

Her political interventions did not stop when Trump left office. Last year, Ariana circulated a protest placard that read: 'Could someone explain which crimes get you deported and which ones get you elected President? It's so confusing.' The sign was a clear jab at Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts tied to falsifying business records in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, contrasting the treatment of undocumented migrants with that of a former commander-in-chief.

On the electoral front, she has previously backed Kamala Harris for president and has long been associated with Democratic circles. In 2014, she even performed at the White House for then-President Barack Obama, an early signal of the political company she preferred to keep.

@whitehouse Bye-bye 👋 President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history ♬ original sound - The White House

Seen against that backdrop, her outrage over the TikTok feels less like a one-off copyright quarrel and more like the latest skirmish in a running ideological battle between Ariana and Trump-world.

The White House's willingness to escalate, rather than quietly switch the soundtrack, underlines how the Trump administration is eager to frame cultural critics as, in effect, choosing migrants over 'innocent American citizens.' The offending sound has gone silent, but the exchange has once again exposed the uneasy collision of pop culture, personal branding, and state power, with Ariana's voice—literally and politically—sitting squarely in the middle of America's immigration wars.