Josh Groban is engaged to his longtime partner, Natalie McQueen. The 45-year-old 'You Raise Me Up' singer shared the news in an Instagram post, featuring photos of the Disneyland proposal.

'MY BEST FRIEND SAID YES!!! Sharing this life with you is my happiest place, @nataliemcqueen. Thank you @disneyweddings for helping make the best day of our lives (so far) so magical,' he wrote.

The post included photos of the couple kissing at 'The Happiest Place on Earth', along with a 'Congratulations' cake and McQueen's engagement ring. So, who is Josh Groban's fiancée, Natalie McQueen?

Building a Career in Theatre and Music

Natalie McQueen is a 36-year-old English singer and stage actress from Essex, United Kingdom. She began acting at a young age, making her theatre debut at eight years old as Young Eponine in Les Misérables at The Palace Theatre in London, and later appeared in 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' at the London Palladium.

After graduating from musical theatre college in 2008, McQueen turned to music, becoming the lead singer and songwriter for the rock band 'Farewell City'. The group even opened for 'The All-American Rejects' in London.

McQueen then returned to the theatre in 2013, joining the cast of 'Wicked' at the Apollo Theatre in London. Apart from 'Wicked', the actress has appeared in multiple productions, including 'Kinky Boots', 'Bonnie and Clyde' and '9 to 5: The Musical'.

Professional Success and Net Worth

Having started acting at a young age, McQueen has a notable career in theatre and was even named as one of the '10 theatre faces to look out for in 2017'. According to reports in 2024, McQueen had a projected net worth of $4 million (£2.95 million).

Natalie McQueen and Josh Groban's Relationship Timeline

McQueen publicly referred to Groban as her 'boyfriend' in September 2022. A few months later, the couple made their relationship public on Valentine's Day 2023, sharing a cosy photo together on Instagram.

McQueen wrote, 'Happy Valentine's Day to the greatest ever. You make me the happiest.' Groban, on the other hand, captioned his photo, 'Happy Valentines Day to this remarkable woman who makes me so gosh dang stupid happy.'

Since then, they have shared occasional glimpses of their relationship, including a 2023 trip to Disney World and appearances at major events such as the Met Gala and the Tony Awards.

Groban then spoke about his relationship with McQueen in 2024. In an interview with PEOPLE, he shared, 'We really like to communicate. We're both people pleasers and we're both introverts, so that can sometimes mean that it takes a little bit of prodding, like, "No, how are you really feeling?" And so we always just want to make things great for each other.'

'And so I think we really had to make a point to time out with each other and say, check in. "How are we doing? How are things feeling? How was your day?" And I think to be able to really talk about things like that and also just sense of humor so forth, we make each other laugh just absolutely constantly. And at the end of the day, we just love each other a lot, respect each other and try to make each day better than less.'

Then, in 2026, the couple took the next step in their relationship, announcing their engagement after nearly four years together.