Katy Perry is preparing to fight Ruby Rose's sexual assault allegations in Victoria, Australia, as police examine a complaint dating back to 2010 and her reported boyfriend, former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, stands publicly in her corner.

The pop star, 41, has denied any wrongdoing, with her representatives branding the claims 'categorically false' and 'dangerous,' while Rose, 40, insists she has now gone to the authorities, Enquirer reports.

The latest storm erupted after Ruby Rose posted on social media, in comments later highlighted by Complex, that almost two decades ago Katy Perry allegedly rubbed 'her disgusting vagina on my face until ... I projectile vomited on her' during a night out at Spice Market, a Melbourne nightclub.

…Ruby Rose responded to a complex music post on Katy Perry’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s Coachella set by saying that Katy Perry sexually assaulted her??? and goes on to say she kept it a secret because Katy helped secure her US visa?? And I don’t see anyone talking about… pic.twitter.com/hpg2FnKi9e — Caroline (@carolinekwan) April 13, 2026

The Australian actress and DJ, best known for roles in Orange Is the New Black and Batwoman, further said on Meta's Threads platform that she had recently filed a police report over the incident, which she dates to 2010.

Katy Perry, Ruby Rose And A Night In Melbourne Under Scrutiny

The allegation has prompted a police investigation in Victoria. While Katy Perry has not been charged with any offence, law enforcement officials have confirmed they are looking into an alleged 2010 assault, as reported by The Guardian.

The Office of Public Prosecutions in Victoria has also stressed, via spokesperson Jacqueline Harris, that the state has 'no statute of limitations on prosecuting indictable [serious] crimes,' a reminder that historical claims can still be brought before the courts.

Perry's camp has wasted no time in pushing back. A representative for the Teenage Dream singer told People that Ruby Rose's account is 'categorically false' and amounts to 'dangerous, reckless lies.'

Behind the scenes, an insider quoted in the US gossip press says the star remains adamant she will be vindicated. 'Katy is confident that she will be cleared but it's still a nightmare,' the source said.

The picture from the night in question is further muddied by others who were there. A former manager at Spice Market told Australian newspaper The Herald Sun that both Katy Perry and Ruby Rose had 'too much to drink' on the evening of the alleged assault, but said he did not witness any sexual assault.

That does not settle the matter, but it underlines how much will hinge on testimony and what, if anything, investigators can corroborate so long after the fact.

Supporters of Katy Perry have also pointed back to Ruby Rose's own words in 2011, when the actress wrote an essay for The Herald Sun about getting sober. In that piece, Rose described a wild night where she 'threw up on Katy Perry' and was at pains to stress that 'nothing horrific happened.'

That passage has now become a minor battleground in itself, with defenders arguing it undermines the present allegation and critics countering that people's understanding of consent and trauma can shift over time.

None of this has been tested in court, and nothing is confirmed yet, so everything being claimed publicly should be taken with a grain of salt until investigators set out their findings.

Justin Trudeau's Support Adds A Political Edge

The Katy Perry, Ruby Rose, Justin Trudeau triangle adds another layer of complexity, at least in the court of public opinion. An insider quoted in US reports said Perry is deeply anxious about how the scandal could spill into her private life with Trudeau, who stepped down as Canada's prime minister in 2024 but remains a high-profile political figure.

'Justin is being 100 percent supportive, but it's still a horribly painful situation. Katy can't help but worry about how it could impact things with him. He has his own image to protect,' the source said.

That detail, unverified but widely circulated in entertainment media, matters because it reframes the row from a straightforward showbusiness dispute into something with diplomatic and political overtones.

The allegations have revived other uncomfortable episodes from Perry's past that some critics argue point to a pattern. Detractors have circulated footage from 2012, reported by the Daily Mail, in which a then‑27‑year‑old Perry appears to grope fellow pop star Justin Bieber, who was 18 at the time, backstage at Wembley Stadium.

The incident did not result in any legal action, but it has resurfaced as part of the broader reassessment of her behaviour.

Her image also took a hit over a long‑running property dispute in California. Alongside then‑fiancé Orlando Bloom, Perry bought a $15 million mansion in Montecito in 2020 from 85‑year‑old disabled veteran Carl Westcott. Westcott later tried to rescind the deal, arguing he lacked mental capacity when he signed the contract.

A US judge ultimately ruled in Perry's favour, and she was awarded a further $1.8 million in damages for lost rental income, according to People. Legally, she was vindicated; reputationally, it came at a cost, with critics accusing her of steamrolling an elderly seller.

Taken together, the Ruby Rose allegation, the Justin Bieber clip and the Westcott lawsuit have left Perry facing what feels like a cumulative reputational audit, just as she is supposedly trying to protect both her career and her relationship with Justin Trudeau.