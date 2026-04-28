Ruby Rose has filed a police report against Katy Perry over an alleged sexual assault said to have taken place nearly two decades ago in a Melbourne nightclub.

The actress and former MTV Australia host made the allegations public earlier this month in a series of posts on Threads, claiming the incident occurred while she was in her early 20s, after 'almost 2 decades to say this publicly.'

Rose described the alleged encounter in detail, stating: 'Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks.'

Police confirm investigation into historical allegation

Hours after sharing the allegations online, Rose confirmed she had formally reported the incident to authorities. She later stated that she would no longer comment publicly on the matter due to police involvement.

'This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved.'

She continues: 'It's going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people's experiences, but I'm not. This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward. I love you all so much.'

As shared by OK! Magazine, Victoria Police have since confirmed that an investigation is underway. Acting Sergeant Paul Hogan said detectives from the Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team are examining the claim:

'Melbourne Sexual Offenses and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010. Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne's Central Business District.'

Rose also shared a thought on the challenges of pursuing the case, noting: 'I imagine they are past their statute of limitations, but all the more reason to try.'

Katy Perry's team denies 'reckless lies'

In a follow-up post, Ruby Rose added that Perry approached her while she was attempting to avoid her in the venue.

'She saw me "resting" on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her,' Rose wrote.

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She further claimed that she 'told the story publicly but changed it to be a "funny little drunk story" because I didn't know how else to handle it.'

Katy Perry's representatives have strongly denied the allegations. In a statement issued shortly after the claims surfaced, a spokesperson said: 'The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies.'

The statement also referenced Rose's history of making public allegations, adding that such claims have previously been denied by those involved.

Past accounts and witness statements resurface

The controversy has also drawn attention to a 2011 essay written by Rose, in which she described a night out with Perry that ended with her vomiting after drinking. At the time, she wrote: 'nothing horrific happened.'

At the time, she wrote she was attempting at sobriety: 'and I was out partying with Katy. What I do remember thinking was: 'I'll have a drink tonight, I deserve one. I mean, what's the worst that could happen?'

She continued: 'The short answer: I threw up on Katy Perry. And that's one of the reasons I've been off the grog now for almost 90 days. Before you jump to conclusions, nothing horrific happened, nor have I been hit with a DUI — but I just had enough, and it has been one of the best decisions of my life.'

TMZ shared a footage of Katy Perry on the night Ruby Rose alleged the singer assaulted her.

Watch full video on TMZ

Meanwhile, a former manager of the Spice Market nightclub, speaking to The Herald Sun via Rolling Stone Australia, confirmed that both Rose and Perry were present at the venue in August 2010.

He added that the pair were 'drunk' but 'weren't paralytic or anything,' and that staff assisted them in leaving discreetly to avoid attention.