Katy Perry's new relationship with Justin Trudeau is facing sudden strain after Australian police confirmed they are investigating a historical sexual assault allegation against the singer. The claim was made publicly by actress Ruby Rose on social media, and Perry has categorically denied it through her representatives.

For months, Perry and Trudeau had projected an image of near carefree happiness. The pair, who reportedly began dating in July 2025, were photographed at Coachella last weekend holding hands, dancing during Justin Bieber's set and later sharing ramen. For fans, the images seemed to signal that Perry, 41, had found some stability again after her split from long term partner Orlando Bloom last year.

The Allegation From 2010

That upbeat narrative collided with a far darker development when Ruby Rose took to Threads over the same weekend to accuse Perry of sexually assaulting her at Melbourne nightclub Spice Market in 2010. In response to a post about Perry's reaction to Bieber's performance, Rose wrote: 'Katy Perry sexually assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s**t what she thinks.'

Melbourne police have since said they are investigating an alleged historical sexual assault. No charges have been laid and no evidence has been tested in court. At this stage, the claim remains an allegation and should be treated cautiously unless prosecutors decide there is a case to answer.

Ruby Rose has accused Katy Perry of sexually assaulting her around 20 years ago.



She alleges Perry rubbed her “disgusting v**ina” on her face, causing Rose to vomit. She adds that she filed a police report regarding the incident a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/2qeRxhBm7E — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 13, 2026

Perry's team responded quickly and forcefully. In a statement, her representatives said: 'The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms Rose has a well documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.'

Rose has since posted further graphic claims online, but those allegations remain untested and have not been independently corroborated in public. For Perry, that distinction may matter legally, but the damage to public perception can begin long before a case reaches court.

One source quoted by Closer said Perry was 'terrified' and 'devastated', and had hoped to ignore the post before deciding a formal denial was necessary. 'She says she's confident that she will be cleared, but it's still terrifying to have these kinds of allegations being thrown at her,' the insider said, adding that Perry fears 'these things can snowball in the court of public opinion very quickly'.

How Justin Trudeau Was Pulled Into Katy Perry's 'Nightmare'

Against that backdrop, Justin Trudeau has inevitably been pulled into the story. The former Canadian prime minister, now Perry's boyfriend of nine months, is said to be standing by her as she deals with the fallout.

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That support, however, comes with obvious complications. Trudeau stepped down as Canadian PM last year and is still shaping his post political life, with his public image remaining a valuable asset. According to the insider, his team has already had to discuss the impact of Rose's posts and the police inquiry, adding another layer of pressure to an already volatile situation.

'Katy can't help but worry about how it could impact things with Justin, because as supportive as he's being right now, this is a lot for anyone to handle, and he has his own image to protect,' the source told Closer. There is no suggestion Trudeau has any involvement in the allegation itself, but partners in high profile relationships are rarely left untouched when scandal erupts.

Online reaction has been swift and divided. Some of Perry's supporters argue she is being targeted whenever she appears happy and say she should defend herself forcefully. Others have rallied behind Rose, who says she has only now been able to speak publicly because of the lasting effects of trauma. None of that amounts to legal proof, but it does shape the climate around the case.

For Perry, the allegation lands after what those around her describe as an already punishing year. Her nine year relationship with Orlando Bloom ended, leaving the pair to co parent their five year old daughter Daisy Dove while she continued her Lifetimes tour. There was also backlash over her Blue Origin space flight with Jeff Bezos, as well as criticism tied to tour disappointments.

The same insider claims that, just as Perry felt her personal life was settling with Trudeau and her professional picture was becoming clearer, the allegation engulfed everything. The couple were reportedly talking seriously about their future, while Perry's split from Bloom was said to have been handled amicably. Instead of a calmer chapter, she now faces another public storm.

'She worked so hard to rebuild after what was a year from hell in so many ways,' the insider said. 'But here she is, dealing with a complete nightmare.' According to the same account, Perry is struggling to read coverage without breaking down and is deeply worried that public suspicion may linger regardless of the eventual outcome.

Police in Melbourne have given no timetable for the investigation. For now, there is no criminal charge, no court finding and no legal determination of wrongdoing. Until that changes, both Perry and Trudeau remain stuck in limbo, with their relationship now overshadowed by a highly public allegation that is unlikely to fade quickly.