Andy Burnham has reportedly invited Donald Trump to Manchester in one of his first calls as prime minister, marking a striking shift from his past warnings that UK politicians should avoid the US president.

The reported invitation came just hours after Burnham formally entered Number 10 and began work as Britain's new prime minister. White House sources reportedly confirmed that Trump had spoken with Burnham after the Labour leader took office, though officials did not elaborate on the details of the call.

According to reports, Burnham used the conversation to invite Trump to Manchester, and the US president indicated he planned to accept. The move immediately drew attention because Burnham has spent years sharply criticising Trump, both as a political figure and as a symbol of what he once described as poisonous US politics.

A Dramatic U-Turn From Past Comments

Burnham's reported outreach marks a notable change in tone. In 2017, he said he would refuse to meet Trump as a 'matter of principle' if the president visited Manchester during a planned state visit. He accused Trump of sharing 'hateful extremist material' online and urged then-prime minister Theresa May to withdraw the invitation.

After the US Capitol riots in 2021, Burnham went further, posting on X: 'Any UK politician who gave Trump the time of day should be ashamed right now.'

That history makes the reported Manchester invitation politically awkward, even if Burnham's new role requires a more diplomatic approach.

Trump Had Already Mocked Burnham

The call also came after Trump gave a dismissive first impression of Britain's new leader. Trump had reportedly described Burnham as an 'extremely liberal' politician and said he had heard the former Greater Manchester mayor was 'the mayor of a town.'

But Trump has also praised Burnham after claiming the new prime minister was preparing to open up North Sea oil drilling. On Truth Social, he celebrated what he framed as a major shift in British energy policy, claiming the people of Aberdeen were 'dancing in the streets' and urging the UK to open up 'invaluable' North Sea oil.

That praise may prove premature. Labour figures have said Burnham intends to stick with the party's manifesto position on banning new North Sea exploration licences.

New PM Promises Stability and Hope

Burnham became prime minister after Sir Keir Starmer formally resigned and the King invited him to form a government.

In his first Downing Street speech, Burnham said Britain needed to 'regain our stability once again' and promised a ten-year plan to take power out of Westminster. He also vowed to address the cost-of-living squeeze and make ending rough sleeping his first major commitment.

He described his premiership as a chance to create 'a circuit breaker for Britain' and called for unity after years of political turmoil.

'Not Scared of Locking Horns'

Despite the invitation, Burnham's allies insist he will not simply defer to Trump.

Sacha Lord, a Manchester music entrepreneur and former adviser to Burnham, said the new prime minister has a tougher side beneath his public image.

'He's not scared of locking horns with people,' Lord said. 'Everybody thinks Andy's this nice, cheeky-chappy guy. But trust me, when he wants something... he tends to get it.'

That may be the real test of Burnham's first foreign-policy balancing act: whether he can repair relations with Trump without looking like he has abandoned everything he once said about him.