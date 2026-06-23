LONDON — US President Donald Trump said UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had 'failed badly' on immigration and energy and suggested he would leave office shortly before Starmer's resignation was announced in Westminster.

The comments, made in a public statement in which Trump also declared 'I wish him well,' focused on two of Britain's most politically sensitive issues.

Trump added: 'He failed badly on two very important subjects — immigration and energy (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!).'

The remarks came as political uncertainty was already mounting in Westminster, with speculation circulating over Starmer's leadership. Downing Street had not confirmed any resignation plans at the time.

Rising Speculation Over Starmer's Future

Political uncertainty around Starmer's leadership had been building in UK political circles, with reports indicating increasing pressure over government performance in areas including immigration policy, energy strategy and economic management.

Before the formal resignation announcement, speculation had circulated in the media and political commentary that a leadership change could be imminent, although official government sources declined to confirm any such development at the time.

Trump's intervention added an international dimension to what had largely been a domestic political discussion, drawing further attention to the stability of UK leadership during a period of heightened political sensitivity.

Trump's Comments and Political Reaction

Trump's remarks focused primarily on immigration and energy, two of the most politically contested policy areas in the UK and central to broader debates about economic direction and national policy priorities.

His statement contributed to increased speculation at a time when uncertainty over Starmer's position was already circulating within political reporting and analysis.

UK government officials did not publicly respond to Trump's comments at the time, and Downing Street continued to avoid confirming any leadership change before the official announcement of resignation.

Political analysts noted that while foreign commentary on domestic leadership transitions is uncommon, it is typically not a determining factor in internal political decisions within Westminster.

Starmer's Political Context

Keir Starmer had served as UK Prime Minister since Labour's general election victory in 2024, with his administration focusing on economic stability, public services and energy transition policy.

His premiership faced sustained political pressure over immigration levels, cost-of-living concerns and broader debates over energy policy direction, which became central themes in opposition criticism and media scrutiny.

The resignation marks the end of months of speculation regarding his political future, bringing formal closure to a period of uncertainty within the UK government.

Political Transition and Leadership Uncertainty

Following Starmer's resignation, attention has shifted toward potential successors within the Labour Party, with figures such as Andy Burnham emerging in early discussions as possible contenders for leadership, although no formal confirmation or endorsement process has been completed.

Political uncertainty remains elevated as party structures begin internal consultation and leadership positioning ahead of any formal succession process.

Outlook

The resignation of the Prime Minister has opened a new phase of political transition in Westminster, with attention now focused on leadership stability, policy direction and the government's approach to key domestic challenges.

Analysts suggest that while external commentary, including Trump's remarks, amplified media attention, the underlying drivers of the resignation were rooted in domestic political pressure and internal party dynamics.

Further developments are expected as the leadership process unfolds in the coming days.