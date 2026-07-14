French President Emmanuel Macron has awarded Keir Starmer the Légion d'honneur, making him the first serving UK prime minister to receive France's highest honour, and triggering a heated online debate over whether he 'deserves' the decoration for his role in European security and support for Ukraine.

The award was presented in Paris on Monday, days before Starmer is due to step down on 20 July after losing the confidence of his Labour Party.

It recognises his work with France in setting up the Coalition of the Willing, a group of more than 30 countries co-chaired by London and Paris that have pledged financial and military backing for Ukraine, sanctions on Russia and, in principle, a multinational peacekeeping force once hostilities end.

A Rare Honour With A Complex Background

Read more Time to Go, Keir? Poll Shows 62% of Britons Back Starmer's Shocking Resignation Time to Go, Keir? Poll Shows 62% of Britons Back Starmer's Shocking Resignation

Presenting the red ribbon at what was billed as Starmer's final Coalition of the Willing summit, Macron said Starmer had played a 'historic role' in building the coalition to support Kyiv.

'Prime minister, dear Keir, I wanted to reiterate my gratitude and the gratitude of the French people... for your personal leadership and your commitments for your country, but the security of our Europe, Ukraine, the bilateral relationship, your decency,' Macron said.

Only one other British prime minister has received a comparable French honour: Winston Churchill, awarded the higher-ranking Grand-Croix in 1958 for his wartime leadership. Other Grand-Croix recipients have included Dwight D Eisenhower, Willy Brandt and Nelson Mandela.

The order was also bestowed on Syrian president Bashar al-Assad in 2001 and Vladimir Putin in 2006, both by Jacques Chirac, before Assad's award was later revoked.

On Tuesday, Starmer stayed in Paris for the Bastille Day parade, one of his last major international outings, with British armed forces joining French counterparts on the Champs-Élysées for the first time in more than 20 years.

'He Doesn't Deserve It': Honour Meets Online Backlash

This coalition hasn’t really achieved much frankly, we’re no closer to peace and security than we were before. On top of that Starmer so graciously committed to stationing our troops in Ukraine once the war is over which is highly risky and also likely to incentivise Putin to… — TheUKisBroken (@UKisBroken1002) July 14, 2026

Reaction on X was instant and angry in parts of the UK political Twittersphere, particularly among accounts hostile to Starmer's record at home. One user argued the coalition 'hasn't really achieved much frankly', calling Starmer's commitment to stationing British troops in Ukraine after the war 'highly risky'.

Another accused Macron of rewarding failure, claiming without evidence that Starmer had handed over 'over £1Billion' and allowed 'loads of boats of hostile entities to England'. Some criticism turned personal and crude, describing both leaders as 'contemptable wet rags'.

France is generous with her honours, and I have long admired the distinction of her ribbons from afar. What matters now is not what Paris pins on a coat, but whether the coalition being stitched together will hold when the hour of testing comes, as come it surely must. — Winston Churchill (1939) (@FromChartwell) July 14, 2026

Not all commentary was straightforward outrage.

One account noted that 'France is generous with her honours' and argued that 'what matters now is not what Paris pins on a coat, but whether the coalition being stitched together will hold when the hour of testing comes', focusing attention on the question of Western resolve on Ukraine.

What The Award Signals For UK–France Relations

Diplomatic sources have long pointed to Macron's difficult relationships with Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss over Brexit. Awarding the Légion d'honneur to Starmer, who has largely kept disputes with Paris off the front pages while pushing a firm line on Russia, highlights how sharply the tone has shifted.

Before the ceremony, Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Starmer's 'constant, steadfast support', which Starmer said would continue under his expected successor, Andy Burnham.

Merz reportedly joked that Starmer would 'phone you occasionally to get your opinion on this or that', a signal that continuity, not rupture, is the stated plan in London on Ukraine policy.

Whether that will affect the online criticism is unclear. For some, the medal is recognition of a British prime minister involved in shaping Europe's security arrangements from outside the EU. For others, it is exactly what one X user called it: a bit of tin on a ribbon.