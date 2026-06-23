Outside No 10 Downing Street on Monday morning, journalists rushed in and out of the gates, members of the public lined the pavement hoping to catch a glimpse of the action, and broadcasters stopped passers-by to discuss Keir Starmer's resignation speech.

The atmosphere was charged as news of the prime minister's departure drew crowds to Westminster, with many eager to share their thoughts on the end of his leadership.

Starmer announced he would step down as prime minister and Labour leader, bringing to an end a tenure that began with a landslide election victory in July 2024. He will remain in office until the Labour Party selects a successor. This process could conclude as early as mid-July if Andy Burnham stands unopposed, or by 1 September if a full contest follows, with nominations opening on 9 July.

Pressure had been mounting on Starmer for weeks. Faced with growing unrest within his own party and declining public support, his position had become increasingly difficult to sustain. As he prepares to leave office, those gathered outside No 10 have plenty to say about his departure.

A Leadership Under Fire

'I think he's been a weak leader,' said Mark, who had travelled from the Lake District. 'This has been coming for months. It was only a matter of time.'

Mark was not alone in his criticism. In recent weeks, frustration with Starmer had become increasingly visible, extending beyond Westminster and into everyday public life. During England's World Cup campaign, some supporters were even heard chanting insults aimed at the prime minister, highlighting the depth of feeling among some sections of the public.

For others gathered outside Number 10, the issue was not simply policy but leadership.

'I'm an Irish Republican,' said Jim. 'He was totally hypocritical because he's occupying Ireland and he's complaining about Russia occupying Ukraine. We voted four times for independence.'

Read more How Many UK PMs Have Resigned in the Last 10 Years? From Cameron to Starmer How Many UK PMs Have Resigned in the Last 10 Years? From Cameron to Starmer

Another Prime Minister Bows Out

Starmer's resignation also continues a period of political instability that has defined Britain in the years since Brexit. Successive prime ministers have faced challenges ranging from internal party divisions and economic turmoil to declining public trust, creating a sense of uncertainty that many voters have grown accustomed to over the past decade.

For some outside Downing Street, Starmer's departure felt less like a surprise and more like the latest chapter in a turbulent period of British politics.

Trump, Burnham, and What Comes Next

Another issue raised by those gathered outside the gates was Starmer's relationship with international leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

'I think Trump putting the knife into him as well probably hasn't helped him,' Mark said.

Just hours before Starmer's resignation announcement, Trump posted on social media that the prime minister 'will resign' after he had 'failed badly on two important subjects – immigration and energy'.

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump says Keir Starmer will resign as PM after he "failed badly" on immigration and energy pic.twitter.com/Y2NmHNePYi — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 21, 2026

'When Andy Burnham became an MP, it was expected,' said one man from Hackney. 'The only reason Keir Starmer had such a massive landslide is because Reform split the Conservative vote. It just goes to show you he's not popular within his own party. And the Labour Party is not as popular as they once were.'

Attention has already begun turning to who could replace Starmer. Among the names mentioned by those gathered outside Downing Street was Andy Burnham, the former Mayor of Greater Manchester and newly elected MP for Makerfield. Burnham has since confirmed he will put himself forward as a candidate.

For some Labour supporters, Burnham represents an opportunity for the party to reconnect with voters after months of declining support.

Nominations for the Labour leadership will open on 9 July. Burnham, who met with Labour Party colleagues on 23 June in preparation for the contest, could be confirmed as the new party leader and prime minister as early as mid-July if no other candidate comes forward.