Kendall Jenner has been urged by worried friends and family in Los Angeles to slow down her fast‑escalating 'friends with benefits' relationship with Jacob Elordi, with insiders claiming the arrangement has become 'intoxicating' and increasingly intense for the model and reality star.

Jenner, 28, and Saltburn and Euphoria actor Elordi, 27, were first linked in late April, when reports surfaced that the pair had been spending more time together. Initial briefings framed it as casual and commitment‑free, a low‑pressure set‑up between two high‑profile figures who both know how brutal the celebrity dating cycle can be.

The insider said Elordi has been 'incredibly charming' and 'very zeroed in on Kendall,' describing how he has been pouring attention on her in a way that Jenner is said to find difficult to resist. The source characterised the dynamic as 'intoxicating,' suggesting it has shifted from a simple hook‑up understanding to something with real emotional weight.

Jenner, who has spent much of her adult life managing relationships under public scrutiny, was reportedly cautious at first. The same insider claimed she had gone into the situation determined to 'stay grounded' and avoid being swept up, in part because she is 'well aware of Jacob's heartbreaker reputation.'

No specific examples of that reputation were offered, but the implication is clear enough: friends think she knows what she is walking into, yet is walking in anyway.

Kendall Jenner's 'Friends With Benefits' Pact Starts To Shift

The news came after weeks of low‑key sightings and speculation about how serious Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi had become. What was presented as a no‑strings friends with benefits pact appears, if the insider account is accurate, to have picked up strings at speed.

'It's gotten a lot more intense than she was expecting,' the source said, adding that Elordi 'wants to be with Kendall all the time.' That image of near‑constant togetherness sits awkwardly with the original framing of something light and casual.

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The picture painted of Elordi is not just that of a charming leading man but of someone who is 'much more emotionally intelligent than people would expect' and who 'loves to have deep conversations.'

According to the insider, this is part of what has drawn Jenner in. The two are said to be 'on the same page about so many things,' beyond the obvious bond of shared fame and work in the entertainment industry.

The same source described them as 'jumping from one great place to the next', likening their time together to 'a nonstop holiday.' When they are apart, Elordi is reportedly all Jenner talks about. For someone long portrayed as the most self‑contained and private of the Kardashian‑Jenner siblings, that shift is being treated by those around her as a warning sign.

'It's very out of character for her. She's usually so detached and independent,' the insider said.

Family Alarm As Kendall Jenner Leans Into Jacob Elordi Romance

Here is where the concern really seems to gather. Jenner's family and close friends are, according to the same account, now 'worried' about how quickly she appears to be investing in Jacob Elordi and how consuming the relationship has become.

They are said to be reminding her to keep things 'in perspective' and not allow herself to be too 'swept away' in what was supposed to be a chilled, clearly defined arrangement. Put bluntly, people in her circle think she is losing the emotional distance she promised to maintain.

No one from Jenner's camp has gone on record to confirm or deny the characterisation, and Elordi has not publicly addressed the reports either. The claims rely entirely on anonymous sourcing, and there is, as yet, no independent verification of the more subjective descriptions of their behaviour or feelings.

Without direct comment from either party, the warnings about heartbreak and obsession remain just that: warnings, interpreted and relayed by those who say they are watching from close by.

Celebrity relationships often invite a level of projection from onlookers that would be unthinkable in private life, and this one is no exception.

The difference here, if the insider account holds, is that the anxiety is not coming from gossip columns but from the people Kendall Jenner trusts most. Whether she listens or decides to find out for herself how far this 'intoxicating' connection with Jacob Elordi can go remains to be seen.