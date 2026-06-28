For months in California, Kylie Jenner has been facing a series of employee abuse lawsuits, and now fans online are openly dismissing any suggestion the beauty mogul did not know what was happening inside her own home. The latest case, filed by a former private chef, accuses Jenner's team of forcing her into such physically punishing work while pregnant that she later suffered a miscarriage, and social media users are adamant the billionaire 'had to know.'

For context, the new lawsuit is the third in a growing stack of complaints from women who say working in Jenner's orbit meant gruelling labour, harassment and, in some instances, pleas for help that allegedly went nowhere. Two former housekeepers have already sued the reality star in recent months, claiming a toxic culture among staff and unpaid wages. The chef's filing has added a devastating twist to a story that was already uncomfortable reading for Jenner's brand managers.

Employee Abuse Claims Centre On Pregnant Chef's Ordeal

According to court documents, the former chef says she was three months pregnant when she was ordered to take on heavy physical work on New Year's Eve 2024. A supervisor allegedly told her to 'lift and transport heavy food items across the street and uphill without assistance.'

The woman states in her lawsuit that she had made her condition clear when she was hired, saying she 'required reasonable accommodations to protect her health and pregnancy.' Instead, she describes supervisors as hostile, accusing them of ignoring repeated warnings that the tasks were too much.

She claims the New Year's Eve shift left her dizzy, choking and struggling to breathe. The filing notes that the situation became so serious security staff stepped in, providing water and helping her recover.

The lawsuit goes on to describe a second flashpoint on 1 February 2025, when she was five months pregnant and assigned to work at Jenner's child's birthday party in Palm Springs. The chef says she again begged supervisors to scale back her workload because of her pregnancy, but alleges those appeals were brushed aside.

According to the filing, she endured 'exhaustion and overwhelming physical strain' during the event, eventually breaking down in tears in a bathroom. By that evening, the document states, she felt 'extreme physical exhaustion and heaviness throughout her body as a result of the prolonged and intense workload.'

Hours later, the chef says she began suffering severe haemorrhaging. She was rushed to hospital, where doctors allegedly told her they could not detect a heartbeat and that she had lost her unborn child.

The chef further claims the aftermath brought its own shock. Instead of sympathy, she alleges she was 'falsely accused of leaving the kitchen and refrigerator in disarray' after the Palm Springs party, and sank into severe depression and emotional distress.

In one chilling line cited in the lawsuit, supervisors are accused of telling her, 'Stop it, just stop it. You are upsetting Kylie. You are making her depressed.' The document characterises that as an attempt to 'play the Jenner card,' effectively weaponising their celebrity boss's mood to shut down a grieving employee.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the chef's allegations and, as of publication, Jenner has not publicly responded to the latest claims. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Fans Say Kylie Jenner 'Had To Know' About Employee Abuse

The lawsuits would always make headlines, given Jenner's fame. What has really cut through, though, is the way fans are now talking about her online. On Reddit and other platforms, users are flatly rejecting the idea that the Kylie Cosmetics founder could be in the dark about alleged suffering among her staff.

'At the very least, she would've been informed at the time the first and second suit were filed,' one Reddit commenter argued, insisting there was 'no scenario on earth' where Jenner would be kept out of the loop on litigation involving her own household. Another wrote, 'Yeah, there's no way she didn't know. The boss is the one who sets the tone.'

That sentiment, that workplace culture starts at the top, is everywhere in the reaction. For a section of her audience, it is less about whether Jenner personally barked orders and more about whether she cared enough to ask why three women have now gone to court.

What really riled people, however, was the line in the chef's filing about allegedly upsetting Jenner. One user interpreted the supervisor's words to mean, in effect, that 'Kylie was fully aware of miscarriage, and instead of offering any support, she told her staff supervisor to reprimand the woman for being sad...' Another did not bother with nuance at all, branding it 'villainous behaviour.'

The two earlier lawsuits have fed the perception that this is not a one–off. One former cleaner says she was repeatedly harassed and discriminated against by other employees in Jenner's home. The second ex–housekeeper alleges similar abuse and adds that she tried to reach Jenner directly, even writing a letter begging for help to stop the bullying. According to her lawsuit, that letter was ignored.

Both former housekeepers are seeking compensation covering unpaid wages, missed meal and rest breaks, unreimbursed expenses, unpaid sick leave and other sums they argue were unlawfully withheld.

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Taken together, the three cases sketch a picture of life behind the manicured gates that is a long way from the polished family scenes Jenner shares on television and social media. None of it has been tested in court yet, and her legal team would almost certainly contest the most explosive claims. Even so, for many fans, the pattern alone feels like too much to shrug off as random bad luck with staff.

With every fresh allegation, it gets harder for Jenner to lean on the classic celebrity defence that she did not know what was happening under her own roof. Whether that is fair or not is ultimately a question for a judge and jury. Online, the verdict seems to have arrived early.