Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have reportedly taken their relationship 'official' with a first trip to Australia together, according to an insider, with the pair now said to be planning to celebrate Elordi's birthday on 26 June.

The latest Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi, body language experts chatter has fed the wider frenzy, though the only hard facts here are still the sightings, the reported insider comments and a very public trail of speculation.

The New Romance Narrative

The romance rumours gathered pace in April, when Jenner and Elordi were seen in close conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscars party and later at Coachella, prompting claims that the friendship had started to look a great deal more complicated.

It was reported at the time that the pair had been spending time together for months in private, while they were 'not trying to turn this into some big public thing.'

Jenner has spent years saying exactly why she prefers to keep relationships out of view. In a 2019 interview with Vogue Australia, she said that 'a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships,' adding that 'bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.'

A source said that Jenner and Elordi have 'taken that next step in their relationship' and 'made things official,' with the model said to 'definitely' see a future with the actor. The same source claimed the pair have 'basically been inseparable since they started dating' and are now planning their first trip together as a couple to Australia.

Body Language Experts And What The Sources Say

This is the part where celebrity reporting turns a little mad, because the internet often starts acting as though a look across a room is a legal filing. Still, the pattern here is familiar enough.

First come the sightings, then the careful unnamed sources, then the inevitable body-language theories, which usually tell us more about how badly people want a story than about the people themselves.

People's reporting from May said the pair were 'figuring things out naturally' and that they were keeping the connection low-key while they worked out what it was. This fits the broader picture painted by the earlier reports, which suggested Jenner had been hesitant at first because she did not want to risk a long friendship.

There is also the Hawaii trip, which one source described as a turning point, claiming Jenner 'didn't expect to be this into him this fast' and that the holiday had changed things. According to that account, they 'got super close' and the relationship became 'a lot more serious than she expected.' On a celebrity scale, that is almost absurdly straightforward.

Kendall, Jacob And The Australia Trip

The reported Australia plan is the clearest sign yet that the pair are no longer content to keep things half-hidden. The trip is tied to Elordi's birthday on 26 June, while another report said the pair had been seen in Byron Bay, New South Wales, during the getaway.

If the relationship is indeed moving into public view, Jenner's old comments about privacy suddenly read less like a polished line and more like a working rule. She has long described romance as something she would rather protect from the noise of public scrutiny, and that instinct has clearly not gone away, even with the present wave of attention.

The body-language experts, then, can keep staring at screenshots if they like. The rest of the story is simpler, if less dramatic. Two high-profile names, a string of discreet sightings, a source saying things have become serious, and a birthday trip to Australia that now feels like the couple's own quiet announcement.