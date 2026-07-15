Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky have reportedly separated after 18 years of marriage, but fans are asking about more than just their relationship. The reported split has also sparked questions over the future of their multimillion-dollar podcast business and the wealth they built together.

According to TMZ, the comedians ended their marriage in recent months but remain 'completely amicable' and intend to continue co-parenting their two sons. More significantly for listeners, the pair are also expected to remain business partners despite the breakup.

Together, Segura and Pazsitzky co-founded YMH Studios, home to the long-running Your Mom's House podcast and several other comedy shows that have helped turn the pair into two of the biggest names in podcasting.

💔 EXCLUSIVE: Tom Segura and Christina P. separate after 18 years of marriage. https://t.co/iUFDB1UNY6 pic.twitter.com/BQ6mRbHrmp — TMZ (@TMZ) July 13, 2026

Tom Segura's Net Worth

Although Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky have never publicly disclosed their wealth, celebrity finance websites estimate Segura's net worth at around $14 million (£10.4 million) and Pazsitzky's at roughly $12 million (£8.9 million). Those figures have not been independently verified.

Much of their estimated fortune comes from far more than stand-up comedy. Alongside successful Netflix specials and sold-out tours, the couple built YMH Studios into a thriving media business with multiple podcasts, advertising partnerships, merchandise, live events, and premium subscriber content. That makes their reported separation different from many celebrity breakups, where businesses are closely tied to a couple's public image.

What Happens to YMH Studios After the Split

Unlike many celebrity brands, podcast companies often operate as fully fledged production businesses with employees, sponsorship agreements, intellectual property, and multiple revenue streams. YMH Studios has grown well beyond Your Mom's House, producing popular shows including 2 Bears, 1 Cave, Where My Moms At?, and Dr Drew After Dark.

Reports indicate Segura and Pazsitzky intend to continue working together, suggesting the business itself is unlikely to face immediate disruption despite their personal separation. While the ownership structure of YMH Studios has not been made public, there has been no indication that either comedian plans to step away from the company or its podcasts.

Fans Speculate About the Future of the Podcast

The news quickly spread across Reddit, where listeners debated whether the breakup would affect future episodes of Your Mom's House or the wider YMH Studios network. Some fans pointed out that recent episodes had already featured Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky separately more often, leading to speculation that something had changed behind the scenes before the reports emerged.

Others were less concerned, arguing that the pair had spent more than a decade building a successful business together and were likely to continue producing content regardless of their personal relationship.

Why the Business Could Continue

Celebrity divorces often raise questions about shared assets, but creator-led media companies increasingly operate like independent businesses rather than personality-driven side projects.

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For Segura and Pazsitzky, YMH Studios has become one of comedy's largest independent podcast networks, generating income through multiple hosts, shows, and commercial partnerships instead of relying solely on one programme.

Unless either comedian announces changes to ownership or production, the available information suggests the network will continue operating while the pair separate their personal lives from the business they built together. For fans, that means the biggest change may be in their relationship rather than the podcasts that helped make them two of comedy's most successful creators.