Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were filmed strolling hand in hand in Japan this week, with cameras catching the pair packing on PDA on Wednesday 3 June as they walked past a McDonald's sign, according to footage shared by Entertainment Tonight on X. The clip, which quickly circulated among fans, shows Kendall Jenner, 30, leading the way while the Euphoria actor, 28, follows close behind, their fingers clearly intertwined.

For context, talk of Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi as a fully fledged couple has been building for months, fuelled by a steady drip of sightings from Coachella to Hawaii. What began as whispers of a low-key Hollywood set‑up has turned into a very visible travel partnership, with the latest Japan getaway giving fans the clearest indication yet that this is more than a casual friendship.

None of the parties involved has publicly confirmed the relationship, so all labels remain unverified and should be taken with a grain of salt, but the pattern is hard to miss.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted holding hands while sightseeing in Japan. 👀



(🎥: natjefff, kareyyyyy) pic.twitter.com/LVBJeunBrp — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 4, 2026

Kendall Jenner's Japan Trip With Jacob Elordi Looks Very Couple‑Like

In the new Japan clip, posted on Entertainment Tonight's X feed on 4 June, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi appear relaxed and almost oblivious to the people around them. Both wear sunglasses, the sort of quiet celebrity armour that signals they know they are recognisable and are at least half‑expecting to be filmed.

Fan videos, credited to users 'natjefff' and 'kareyyyyy,' show them sightseeing in Japan, weaving through the streets together. There is no dramatic kiss, no staged pose for photographers, just the kind of easy, absent‑minded hand‑holding that tends to say more than an Instagram caption ever could.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi in Tokyo, Japan. pic.twitter.com/o3YByrkLY3 — 21 (@21metgala) June 3, 2026

Their time in Tokyo has also been documented by the people serving them dinner. Staff at Udon Shin, a noodle restaurant in the city, posted a smiling group photo with Kendall and Jacob on Instagram on Monday 1 June. The caption was short but expressive: 'Thank you so much for visiting our store. 😭❤️.' It is the sort of message restaurants reserve for guests they know will ignite global interest among their followers.

The Japan trip follows a May escape to Hawaii, where the pair were spotted having breakfast at Nourish Hanalei and later getting close on the beach, according to TMZ. Put together, these are not the travel plans of two people trying particularly hard to stay under the radar.

Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi recientemente en Tokyo, Japón. pic.twitter.com/toQr30GNeC — Kendall Jenner Argentina (@kendalljenarg) June 3, 2026

Kendall Jenner's New Romance Traced Back To Kylie And The Biebers

The news came after several US outlets tried to piece together how Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi ended up together in the first place. The earliest public hint came in April, when the two were seen at Justin Bieber's afterparty during Coachella. That outing has since been framed as their first public appearance as a duo.

According to Page Six, the pair were introduced through Justin and Hailey Bieber and nudged together by their tight celebrity circle. One source described it as 'a matchup [that was] made with the Biebers's and their friends's encouragement.' The idea is that this is a classic case of friends playing matchmaker inside a very small A‑list social world.

endall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are sparking romance rumors after they were reportedly seen packing on PDA at #Coachella!



DeuxMoi posted that “several sources” shared that, “Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were enjoying each other’s company last night at the Bieber after party,… pic.twitter.com/7ff65VgRoa — ExtraTV (@extratv) April 13, 2026

The Daily Mail has offered a slightly different angle, reporting that Kylie Jenner was the real architect of the pairing. Kylie, who is dating actor Timothée Chalamet, was said to have spent considerable time around Jacob Elordi during awards season. In that version of events, Jacob was nominated for Frankenstein and Chalamet for Marty Supreme, putting them on the same circuit and, crucially, in Kylie's orbit.

A source quoted by the outlet claimed Kylie took a shine to Jacob and decided he would be 'good for Kenny', allegedly telling her sister: 'Girl, get on it, date this guy already.' The language is unverified, as it relies entirely on an unnamed insider, but it fits the broader Kardashian‑Jenner reputation for taking an active role in each other's love lives.

Jacob Elordi and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were spotted in Japan. pic.twitter.com/GJcs6eceTP — Best of Jacob Elordi (@BestJacobElordi) June 1, 2026

Read more Why Kendall Jenner's Family Is Reportedly Terribly Worried Over Worsening Jacob Elordi Obsession Why Kendall Jenner's Family Is Reportedly Terribly Worried Over Worsening Jacob Elordi Obsession

By May, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were no longer just bumping into one another at parties. Page Six reported that they were seen driving around with Kylie and Timothée Chalamet on their way to a private Fanatics party, a quiet double‑date of sorts that underlined how quickly Jacob had been folded into the Jenner‑Bieber‑Chalamet social web.

Kendall Jenner And Jacob Elordi Bring Heavy Romantic Baggage

None of this is happening in a vacuum. Both Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi arrive at this new situation with heavily scrutinised dating histories that have, in their own ways, trained fans to read far too much into hand placement and holiday destinations.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have become official now!! pic.twitter.com/ouurgvbgrr — Ethan (@OJ_Ethann) June 4, 2026

Kendall's previous partners, as listed in the original reporting, include Harry Styles, Nick Jonas, A$AP Rocky, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Devin Booker and Bad Bunny. It is a line‑up that spans music, the NBA and the rap world, and it has given her a reputation, fair or not, as someone who rotates through high‑profile men but keeps the emotional detail very much to herself.

Jacob Elordi's past relationships have been similarly public, if shorter in duration. He has been linked to Olivia Jade Giannulli, Joey King, Kaia Gerber and his Euphoria co‑star Zendaya. His move from one headline romance to another has made him something of a poster boy for a certain Gen‑Z heart‑throb archetype: talented, in demand and usually photographed leaving a coffee shop with someone the internet already cares about.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi was just spotted having a date night in Japan. The two were spotted having a lovely dinner at a Japanese restaurant. According to sources the two have been madly in love with each other and sources are saying that kendall is really into Jacob. She… pic.twitter.com/xLkRuUWwGi — Joe (@Joethecreator99) June 1, 2026

Against that backdrop, a low‑key walk past a fast‑food sign in Japan becomes raw material for an entire relationship narrative. Fans pick apart body language, gossip sites trace travel itineraries, and every restaurant selfie becomes another tile in the mosaic.

Nothing in the available reporting confirms that Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are officially a couple, and neither has commented publicly on the status of their relationship, so all talk of them being 'serious' remains speculative and should be treated cautiously. What is beyond dispute is that they are choosing to spend significant time together, in public, and that those choices are now being watched as closely as any of their on‑screen roles.