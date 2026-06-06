Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have quietly become unlikely matchmakers in Hollywood, with multiple sources claiming the pair personally encouraged Kendall Jenner's new relationship with Saltburn star Jacob Elordi in Los Angeles this spring.

The new couple, who first sparked dating rumours at Coachella in April 2026, have since been spotted holidaying in Hawaii and Tokyo, while insiders told People and Entertainment Tonight that Kendall and Elordi had already been seeing each other privately for months.

Kendall had publicly declared she was stepping back from dating as she approached 29, after what she described as 'a lot' of relationships throughout her twenties. Speaking on Owen Thiele's podcast In Your Dreams in January 2026, she said she had committed to a 'me year,' promising to choose herself while staying open to anything that might 'suit' her.

Just a few months later, that openness seems to have made room for Elordi, though those close to the pair insist their bond didn't just appear overnight.

How the Romance Started

The news came after Kendall and Elordi began popping up in the same places as Kylie and Timothée, turning what started as quiet hangouts into a very visible double‑date dynamic. On 16 May, the two couples were photographed leaving a Fanatics party in Los Angeles with friend Renell Medrano. Elordi was at the wheel, Kendall in the passenger seat, while Chalamet, Kylie and Medrano sat in the back.

By then, according to People's reporting, Kendall and Elordi had already returned from a low‑key trip to Kauaʻi, Hawaii. Photos published on 15 May showed them grabbing breakfast at Nourish Hanalei. Days later, TMZ shared an image of the pair sitting together on a private beach in Kauaʻi, described by an eyewitness as a 'cute little date.' There was no obvious PDA, but the outlet wrote that 'the chemistry between the two was obvious.'

Behind the scenes, Kylie appears to have been firmly in favour of the match. A source speaking to People on 18 May said the dynamic between the two couples was easy, describing them as having 'similar personalities and lifestyles' and adding that they 'have a lot of fun together.' Kylie, who has crossed paths with Elordi on the awards‑season circuit as both he and Chalamet were Oscar nominees in 2026, was said to 'really like him' and to be 'excited Kendall is spending time with him.'

Another insider, speaking to Entertainment Tonight on 26 May, went further, saying Kylie has been actively 'encouraging Kendall and Jacob's relationship' and enjoys that the foursome can go on double dates. The same source claimed Elordi was the one who initially pursued Kendall and that she was 'open to it right away.'

Inside the Growing Connection

Their connection, though, stretches back several years. Kendall and Jacob were first photographed together in Paris in February 2025, mingling with a group of friends in images that later surfaced on social media. At the time, Kendall was linked to NBA player Devin Booker, while Elordi was in an on‑off relationship with influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli. By February 2026, Entertainment Tonight reported that Elordi and Giannulli had split 'for good,' with a source saying she had 'moved on from Jacob Elordi and is ready for a new chapter.'

People later reported that Elordi attended Kendall's birthday party in November that year, a detail that looks more significant in hindsight. In March 2026, the pair were photographed chatting at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on 15 March, just weeks before romance rumours erupted.

Those rumours properly ignited on 11 April at Coachella, when multiple reports claimed Kendall and Elordi were seen making out at Justin Bieber's after‑party during the festival's first weekend. No photographs emerged from the alleged encounter, which has left the moment sitting in that grey zone of celebrity lore: widely reported, impossible to verify independently.

Within days, sources started filling in the gaps. On 21 April, People quoted an insider who said Kendall and Elordi had 'been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months.' Two days later, an Entertainment Tonight source framed it as a natural evolution of a long‑running social overlap. 'Kendall and Jacob have run in similar circles for years, but in the last couple months, they've developed an attraction and flirtation,' the source said, adding that it had been 'fun for Kendall to have a new crush.'

According to that same account, the relationship has felt 'easy' because both are 'low‑key' and focused on their careers. Another insider told Entertainment Tonight in late May that things remain 'new and casual,' but claimed Kendall finds Elordi 'incredibly hot and smart' and that he has been 'very sweet to her.'

The clearest proof of the couple's growing comfort has come from their travel plans. On 1 June, Tokyo noodle restaurant Udon Shin posted an Instagram photo of Kendall and Elordi dining together, writing in Japanese: 'We were honoured to have Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi visit our restaurant! Thank you so much for coming to Udon Shin. We hope you enjoyed your time with us.' The following day, famed Tokyo pizzeria Seirinkan shared its own image of the pair, thanking them for visiting and saying they looked forward to serving them again.

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Nothing in the available reporting suggests Kendall and Elordi are racing towards anything formal or permanent. For now, the picture that emerges is of two very famous people easing into a relationship that has been quietly building for over a year, nudged along by a sister who thinks it's a good idea and a boyfriend who doesn't seem to mind being part of the double‑date arrangement.

As with any romance built in private and glimpsed through tip‑offs, paparazzi shots and restaurant posts, much remains unconfirmed until Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi or their representatives choose to say more on the record.