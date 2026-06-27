Kendall Jenner is said to be 'crazy' about Jacob Elordi and, according to a source close to the pair, is now actively keeping the Australian actor away from the full glare of the 'Kardashian machine' as their relationship becomes more serious in Los Angeles, Hawaii and beyond.

Jenner and Elordi were first linked in February, when rumours began circulating that the model and the Euphoria and Saltburn star had quietly started seeing each other. Both are used to scrutiny in their own right, but the Kardashians operate on a different level of exposure, with relationships typically dissected on reality TV, across social media and in a relentless paparazzi cycle. This time, insiders insist, Jenner is trying to do things differently.

A source said that Elordi is 'the first guy she has been crazy about in years,' a pointed line given Jenner's string of high-profile exes. The insider added that she is 'not rushing to throw him into the Kardashian machine,' before bluntly noting, 'Very few men survive that.'

It is a stark way to describe one of the most lucrative celebrity ecosystems on the planet, but it captures a tension that has hovered over the family for more than a decade. The show, the brands, the photo ops, the endlessly monetised 'personal' life, all of it can be a career rocket or a trap. Jenner, often viewed as the most private of the sisters, appears to be betting that slower and quieter might actually give this one a chance.

Kendall Jenner Keeps Jacob Elordi Relationship Low-Key

The news came after Jenner, 28, and Elordi, 27, spent the past few months deliberately keeping their relationship low-key, despite being spotted on the odd night out. In May, they joined Jenner's younger sister Kylie and her boyfriend, Dune star Timothée Chalamet, for a double date at a Fanatics party. Paparazzi later photographed Jenner and Elordi driving around Los Angeles, but the couples have largely avoided being seen together in public since.

'That's why you haven't seen the four of them anywhere else,' the source said, suggesting the group is making a conscious effort not to create a travelling blockbuster of Kardashian-adjacent couples every time they leave the house.

Jenner's caution is not entirely new. She has typically kept her love life at arm's length from the family's televised narrative, even when dating headline-making partners. Her previous relationships with NBA star Devin Booker and rapper Bad Bunny played out mostly through low-key outings, the odd courtside appearance and soft-launch Instagram moments, rather than dramatic storylines on The Kardashians.

Elordi, for his part, is not exactly camera-shy. The Saltburn actor has been a red-carpet fixture, previously appearing at major events with exes Kaia Gerber and Olivia Jade Giannulli. He is familiar with paparazzi and fan attention, but the Kardashian orbit is something else entirely, more like a permanent rolling premiere than normal celebrity stuff.

Hawaiian Turning Point For 'Crazy' Kendall Jenner

The relationship, described initially as a casual crush, appears to have shifted gear last month. The pair were first linked in February, but sources say a romantic trip to Hawaii pushed things into more serious territory.

'Kendall really didn't expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything,' a source said at the time. 'They got super close on that trip, and it definitely made their connection stronger. It's becoming a lot more serious than she expected.'

In case you missed it, that is fairly unvarnished language for a Jenner romance report. The family is used to controlling the narrative around their relationships. Here, instead, we get an image of a trip away from the usual LA circuit, two people figuring out they might actually like each other more than planned, and a woman reportedly trying not to repeat old patterns.

After Hawaii, the couple continued to travel under the radar. They flew to Tokyo earlier this month, where Jenner and Elordi were photographed dining at restaurant Udon Shin. Paparazzi shots showed them relaxed and dressed down in the Japanese capital, a world away from red carpets and reunion specials.

The low-key approach has extended to their current travels. The pair are presently in Brisbane Bay, Australia, just a few hours from Brisbane, where Elordi is from. That detail matters, because meeting someone on their home turf, or even near it, is not the move of a casual fling. It hints at a soft step towards family and roots, albeit with no official confirmation of who they might be seeing there.

Shielding Jacob Elordi From The 'Kardashian Machine'

For starters, the phrase 'Kardashian machine' carries a lot of baggage. It conjures up the industrial scale of the family's fame, where boyfriends can become storyline fodder, business partners or collateral damage. The source's remark that 'very few men survive that' may be blunt, but it taps into a widely held perception of what dating into this family can do to a person's public image.

There is no formal response from Jenner or Elordi on the comments, and neither has publicly confirmed the relationship. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly. Still, the pattern described by the insider does track with what can be seen: controlled public appearances, private trips, and a notable absence of soft-launch content from any of the sisters' feeds.

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It can be recalled that Jenner has long carved out a slightly different lane from the rest of the clan, leaning into high-fashion modelling rather than full-time reality stardom. Protecting Elordi from overexposure may be as much about safeguarding her own boundaries as his. After a decade of highly documented relationships, she knows exactly how mad the circus can get.

Whether this low-key strategy can hold if things continue to deepen is another question. So far, there has been no sign of Elordi popping up in Hulu confessionals or joining a glossy family photoshoot. For now, he is the man Jenner allegedly wants to keep just outside the frame, rather than centre stage in the Kardashian show.

How long that lasts in a family built on turning private life into content is, as ever, the twist everyone is quietly waiting for.