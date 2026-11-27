A Stockport husband who has admitted 62 offences, including drugging and raping his wife, told a jury his online chats began for a 'sexual thrill'. The chats started in 2004, the same year his admitted offending began. He spoke at Minshull Street Crown Court on Thursday 26 November.

The husband is giving evidence for the prosecution against nine men facing charges over alleged sexual offences involving his wife. He told jurors his wife never knew the men or agreed to what happened. That evidence matters because prosecutors say each defendant knew she was not consenting. He cannot be named because doing so could identify his wife, whose identity is protected by law.

What the Husband Told the Jury

Lead prosecutor Louise Oakley questioned the husband, who wept several times. He spoke of 'guilt and shame' for the pain he caused his wife, and named himself responsible. When Ms Oakley asked why he testified, he said he wanted his wife and children to hear the truth. He said he admitted some charges but denied others so he could give evidence and tell the truth.

To join private groups, the husband told jurors on Thursday, he had to photograph his wife asleep with paper bearing the group's name between her legs. He later turned to a swingers website to find men to come to the couple's house and abuse her. That site blocked words such as 'drunk' or 'unconscious'. So his status message described his wife as 'wasted' and asleep.

From Arrest to Sentencing

Police learned of the abuse in October 2025 after undercover journalists in Germany joined a Telegram chat and alerted officers, according to the prosecution. Officers arrested the husband that month, and his wife knew nothing until police knocked at the door. In interviews, she told detectives they had made a mistake and that the pair were a loving couple. Prosecutors set out that timeline when the trial opened, as the summary below shows.

Nine men have gone on trial in Manchester after a woman was drugged and raped by her husband over a period of more than 20 years.



The prosecution said the victim, who cannot be identified, had been unconscious during the attacks and had been unaware of them until police knocked… pic.twitter.com/aP5GGoltwK — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 13, 2026

Ms Oakley has likened the husband's phone to a 'confession booth', and it held more than one million images and videos. In her opening speech in early November, she told jurors the husband was not testifying in return for a lighter sentence. She added: 'He fully expects to die in prison for what he has done.' A judge will sentence the husband after the trial, alongside other men who have admitted crimes against his wife.

The Wife's Evidence and the Nine Defendants

The husband's evidence followed his wife's own testimony to the jury earlier that week. In court, she said she had never consented to sexual activity with any other man. Her husband backed that account on Thursday, telling the jury: 'She would never agree to do any of this.'

Of the nine men on trial, prosecutors accuse seven of visiting the home and two of taking part online. Each denies some or all of the charges. Assistant Chief Constable Rick Jackson, of Greater Manchester Police, told possible victims they 'do not need proof, certainty, or a clear memory.'