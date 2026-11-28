A Pro-Palestine protest targeting major retailers in New York City has drawn criticism online after demonstrators confronted shoppers, including parents with young children, during Black Friday shopping in Manhattan.

The demonstration took place on Friday, 27 November, as activists staged what they called a 'BDS Black Friday Crawl,' moving between prominent stores to encourage consumers to boycott businesses they accused of having links to Israel. The confrontation outside the Disney Store in Times Square, where protesters challenged shoppers over their purchases, prompted further debate about the tactics used during the demonstration.

Social Media User Criticises Disney Store Confrontation

One user shared footage of demonstrators confronting shoppers outside the Disney Store.

Footage from the demonstration showed a protester pouring what looked like fake blood near the store entrance before confronting a shopper about buying dolls.

BREAKING: Pro-Palestinians are currently in NYC harassing children shopping at Disney on Black Friday. pic.twitter.com/2G7tC4hDio — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 27, 2026

The user also criticised the demonstrator for launching into comments about actress Gal Gadot and the box-office performance of Disney's live-action Snow White film, questioning the relevance of the remarks to the protest.

'That's not a movement. That's a meltdown with a megaphone,' the post read.

🚨 THEY CAME FOR THE DISNEY STORE



Black Friday in Manhattan. Moms and dads are walking out with little girls and strollers, right past a Disney TOY DRIVE sign.



A protester pours fake blood at the entrance and screams at a shopper, "You really need those f**ing dolls? Is that… — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 28, 2026

Another User Calls Out Protesters for Confronting Children

The post describing the incident attracted further attention, with the user accusing demonstrators of harassing children shopping at Disney on Black Friday.

Another user questioned the timing of the demonstration, pointing to the difficult weather conditions in New York.

Psycho Palestinian terror supporters spent the day screaming at children shopping at a Disney store, of course claiming the terrorists are the victims. pic.twitter.com/HlKsarBVp7 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 28, 2026

One User Questions Protest Permits

One user questioned whether demonstrators had obtained the necessary permits to use megaphones during the protest.

'How is this legal? You need a permit for a megaphone in NYC. Did they have that?' the user wrote.

How is this legal? You need a permit for a megaphone in NYC. Did they have that? And if so: What idiot approved it? Further: There is NO permit for defacing the sidewalk. There should have been arrests here. They weren't made b/c the cops were told not to. Mamdani's New York. https://t.co/VIcEkxdvDn — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) November 28, 2026

He also questioned why no arrests had been made over what he described as sidewalk defacement, alleging that officers had been instructed not to intervene.

They are doing this? In hurricane type conditions? https://t.co/7dYduDjwWs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 28, 2026

User Questions Mayor's Response

The footage also drew criticism from another user, who questioned the city's response to the confrontation.

'This is so wrong on 1000 levels. Where is the mayor?' he wrote.

This is so wrong on 1000 levels. Where is the mayor? https://t.co/SYHkXsRNOq — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 28, 2026

The reaction added to the online discussion about how city officials and law enforcement should respond when political demonstrations spill into busy shopping areas.

The demonstration also extended beyond Times Square, with activists stopping outside Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Sephora, Adidas, Zara and McDonald's in Manhattan.

The campaign used boycott slogans and staged displays of what appeared to be fake blood to draw attention to the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the demonstrators' allegations against the targeted businesses.

While the activists sought to bring their boycott message directly to consumers, footage of the Disney Store confrontation has prompted a separate debate online about the impact of protest tactics on ordinary Black Friday shoppers and families.

Gaza Ceasefire Remains Fragile as Pro-Palestine Protests Continue

The demonstration comes amid continued tensions in Gaza, where a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has failed to end all hostilities. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Israeli airstrikes, shooting and shelling continued across the territory between 17 and 23 November, leaving 29 Palestinians dead and 129 injured.

Since the ceasefire took effect on 10 October 2025, reported casualties have reached 1,679 deaths and 6,100 injuries, while humanitarian operations remain hampered by insecurity and restrictions on aid access.

Meanwhile, further demonstrations are planned in New York on 29 November to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. Organisers of the 'Shut It Down for Palestine' mobilisation have urged supporters to call for an end to the violence in Gaza, the removal of restrictions on the territory and an arms embargo on Israel.