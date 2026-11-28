A Russian mother detained with her three children in Texas has said that staff at an immigration detention centre laid out a Thanksgiving feast, then told families it was not for them.

The Department of Homeland Security and the facility's operator, CoreCivic, deny the account, and no independent evidence has confirmed it.

'Only for Staff'

The claim concerns Thanksgiving 2025 at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas, which CoreCivic operates under contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), NCIJ Network reported.

It traces back to a 13 February 2026 NBC News report, which quoted a mother identified only as Oksana. She was held at Dilley with her partner, Nikita, and their three children.

Oksana said families gathered on 27 November 2025 for what they believed was 'a Thanksgiving celebration' and found 'turkey, sandwiches, pastries and pies' on the tables. When a parent asked when the celebration would start, staff reportedly said the food was only for staff and packed it away.

Oksana's children were held for more than 120 days, according to the report. The 1997 Flores settlement requires children in immigration custody to be released without unnecessary delay, and courts have generally interpreted it as limiting family detention to 20 days.

Viral Again This Thanksgiving

The story resurfaced online this week as Americans marked another Thanksgiving. Aaron Parnas, who shares news headlines on social media, posted it on TikTok, captioning his video: 'Children in detention center were shown Thanksgiving meal, forced to watch as guards packed it away.'

NCIJ Network's fact check, which carries Snopes' reporting, left the claim unrated. It said there was no primary evidence, such as surveillance footage, to prove or disprove it.

Lawyers have filed dozens of sworn declarations from Dilley detainees since June 2025 in a case to enforce the Flores agreement. Of 33 declarations given between October 2025 and March 2026, none mentioned Thanksgiving. A further 21 filed in December 2025 offered no corroboration, although they were dated before the alleged incident. The declarations did describe physical and psychological harm from detention.

The account was also repeated before lawmakers. Elora Mukherjee, director of the Immigrants' Rights Clinic at Columbia Law School, who represented Oksana and Nikita in seeking their release, repeated what appeared to be Oksana's account at a forum held by Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats in March 2026.

The family was released after more than four months in detention, NBC News reported days after its original story.

DHS and CoreCivic Deny the Claim

'These claims are absolutely FALSE,' a DHS spokesperson said. 'Detained illegal aliens receive holiday meals in the dining halls with menus tailored to the occasion. Any staff potlucks occur in areas inaccessible to residents.'

CoreCivic called the claim 'patently false', saying detainees were offered holiday meals and activities. Both issued their denials on 27 November, but neither provided supporting evidence, NCIJ Network reported.

The dispute comes as family detention faces growing scrutiny. Government data cited by the Texas Tribune showed that the average child's stay at Dilley reached 47.5 days in February, which has also reported that Dilley is the only family detention centre in the US.

DHS has pushed back on other complaints about the facility. In February, Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis dismissed 'false claims about the ICE Dilley facility including that children are denied medical care'.