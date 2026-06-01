Martina McBride pulled out of a high‑profile concert series on the National Mall on Thursday, saying she had been 'misled' about its political neutrality, after the Great American State Fair was linked to a Trump‑aligned organising body.

The event was unveiled only a day earlier as a fortnight of free shows in Washington DC from 25 June to 10 July, billed as part of extended celebrations for America's 250th birthday. The Great American State Fair was being run by Freedom 250, a White House‑affiliated organisation led by Keith Krach, a Trump appointee. The line‑up leaned heavily on 80s, 90s and country nostalgia, with McBride listed alongside Flo Rida, Young MC, Vanilla Ice, The Commodores, C+C Music Factory, Bret Michaels, Milli Vanilli and Morris Day and The Time.

People can make their own choices, but it’s hard not to notice the hypocrisy when someone suddenly has a problem with “politics” after years of performing only for the Democrats.



Either way, America will survive just fine without Martina McBride at the party. pic.twitter.com/4TAADY3Jyq — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 29, 2026

McBride Says 'Nonpartisan' Promise Was Misleading

In a statement posted to social media, McBride, 59, told fans she had initially agreed to perform after being 'presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event.' She then added that this description 'turned out to be misleading,' and that once the Great American State Fair was publicly announced, 'things started changing and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening.'

She did not name Trump directly, nor did she spell out which elements of the event had changed. The decision, however, landed squarely in the middle of America's rolling culture war over celebrity politics, with Trump supporters reading it as a snub to the president and reacting accordingly.

McBride is not alone in stepping away. The Commodores confirmed on Thursday that they too had withdrawn, saying in a statement that their music had 'always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party. We support the betterment of all Americans.' Rapper Young MC and Morris Day and The Time had already exited on Wednesday, within hours of the fair's launch.

Freedom 250 has not publicly detailed what alterations, if any, were made to the programme between artists' initial conversations and the announcement. Without that information, much of the argument now swirling around McBride's decision is running on assumption rather than hard evidence and should be taken with a grain of salt.

MAGA Supporters Turn on Martina McBride

On right‑wing social media, nuance did not survive long. Within hours of her post, McBride was being denounced as a traitor to 'MAGA country music fans' and accused of political double standards.

Read more 'Cancel It': Trump Demands to Throw Freedom 250 Concert Into the Bin, MAGA Rally Takes Over 'Cancel It': Trump Demands to Throw Freedom 250 Concert Into the Bin, MAGA Rally Takes Over

Richard Grenell, a prominent Trump ally and former acting director of national intelligence, shared McBride's statement on X and wrote, 'You've always been a woke lefty.' Grenell's irritation appears to be both personal and ideological. He previously served as interim president of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where he had to manage a string of artists cancelling shows after Trump's name was added to the building. In response to another user lamenting the latest round of cancellations as 'sad,' Grenell complained that 'the intolerance is coming from your side. Why can't you people be around people who disagree with you politically?'

Other conservatives went hunting for footage of McBride performing for Democrats, including at the White House under Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Todd Starnes, a conservative broadcaster and former Fox News host, seized on her phrase about 'clearing the air' and wrote on X: 'Since you are clearing the air, how about explaining why you performed at the White House during the Obama regime? Or during Bill Clinton's scandalous presidency?'

Since you are clearing the air, how about explaining why you performed at the White House during the Obama regime? Or during Bill Clinton's scandalous presidency? https://t.co/WVYbdpYNUx — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) May 29, 2026

The implication was blunt. One user called McBride 'another hypocritical fraud' for saying yes to Democrats and no to a Trump‑linked celebration. Another labelled her 'pathetic.' A Trump fundraiser said that while McBride 'thinks it's too controversial' to appear at the state fair, they were 'sure she will be singing at a James Talarico LGBTQI rally in the near future.'

One self‑described Republican fan wrote that they had been planning to take a family day off to see McBride perform 'patriotic fun' on the Mall, adding that they now hoped she would be 'Dixie Chick'd' a reference to the backlash that engulfed the Dixie Chicks after Natalie Maines criticised George W. Bush in 2003.

'Independence Day' Dragged Back Into the Culture War

Even McBride's biggest hit did not escape the row. Podcast host Caleb Parke mocked her withdrawal by pointing to her 1994 single 'Independence Day,' asking, 'Can't sing "Independence Day" on the National Mall to celebrate America's 250th? Lol.'

The track has long been claimed by parts of the American right as a patriotic anthem. Sean Hannity used it as the opening music for his radio show for more than a decade after the 9/11 attacks. Yet songwriter Gretchen Peters has repeatedly stressed that the song is not about the country at all, but about an eight‑year‑old girl witnessing her mother escape an abusive husband by burning down their home on 4 July. On her blog, Peters wrote that when a song is 'assigned an entire set of cultural values based on a false premise' it starts to feel 'tainted.'

Martina McBride drops out of Freedom 250 concert in DC: ‘Turned out to be misleading’ https://t.co/ByZfZpNCRA pic.twitter.com/G6TsEDX3pp — New York Post (@nypost) May 29, 2026

As the pile‑on intensified, another conservative voice declared that McBride had 'lost us as fans,' predicting that her career 'will pretty much end' because of the size of the 'MAGA country music' audience. Whether that turns out to be bravado or a genuine turning point for a singer who has sold more than 23 million albums since 1992 will depend on how many listeners ultimately follow through on those threats and how many quietly file this latest skirmish under politics as usual.