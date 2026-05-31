Italian authorities have cancelled plans for a major Kanye West concert in Reggio Emilia, northern Italy, after growing protests and security concerns linked to the rapper's antisemitic remarks, with the decision announced on Saturday, 30 May 2026.

The decision came after local groups, including Jewish community representatives, anti-fascist organisations, trade unions, and political figures, had publicly urged officials to block the event. Authorities said the close timing of two major concerts in the same venue, alongside the risk of protests, created a security situation that could not be safely managed.

Concert Ban Tied To Security Fears And Public Backlash

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The Reggio Emilia prefect, Salvatore Angieri, confirmed the cancellation of both scheduled performances, citing what he described as a 'concrete risk' of unrest. West had been due to headline the Hellwat Festival on 18 July at the RCF Arena, while Travis Scott was set to perform a day earlier at the same venue.

Together, the shows were expected to bring more than 100,000 spectators into the city within a 24-hour window. Officials warned that the logistical pressure, combined with anticipated demonstrations, had pushed the situation beyond a manageable threshold.

The planned Italian shows had already become a flashpoint well before the cancellation. West's recent history of antisemitic statements, including public comments and merchandise, has led to repeated backlash across Europe.

If recalled, he made claims about Jewish control of industries and conspiratorial language about Jewish people. He also made repeated statements that were criticised as echoing long-standing antisemitic tropes.

The controversy intensified when he publicly praised Adolf Hitler in interviews. Merchandise linked to his name was reported to have included symbols such as swastikas, which are associated with Nazi ideology and considered deeply offensive and historically tied to the Holocaust. West has since apologised for some remarks, attributing parts of his behaviour to mental health struggles, but the comments continue to affect his public appearances and touring plans.

Several countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, and Poland, have previously seen concerts linked to the rapper cancelled or blocked.

Local organisers of the Hellwat Festival suggested they still hoped to reschedule West at a different location under another jurisdiction, though no alternative venue has been confirmed.

Kanye West Concert Ban Spreads Across Europe And Beyond

West's touring plans have increasingly been shaped by controversy as much as music.

His scheduled return to European stages has been repeatedly disrupted following public outcry over past remarks and actions widely condemned as antisemitic.

The displeasure around his performances has not been limited to Italy. Authorities in other European countries have also faced calls to intervene, with organisers frequently citing security concerns as crowds, counter-protests, and political tensions converge around his appearances.

But even though Kanye West's shows are increasingly controversial, he still attracts huge crowds. Just days before the Italy cancellation, he opened his summer tour in Istanbul at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, where organisers said around 118,000 people attended. That number has not been independently confirmed, but West described it as the biggest stadium show of his career.

Travis Scott also appeared on stage during that concert, showing that the two artists are still working together despite the backlash surrounding their upcoming European appearances. Scott himself has faced public criticism since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy in Houston, where a crowd crush led to 10 deaths.

West still has concerts planned in countries like the Netherlands, Albania, and the Czech Republic, but the Italian cancellation has made his tour less certain. Whether these shows actually happen will likely depend not just on ticket sales, but also on local authorities deciding if the events are safe, given the risk of protests and crowd tensions.