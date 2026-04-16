Sarah Ferguson has not been seen in public for around 125 days, and a royal commentator now claims that even the 'very top' of the royal circle may not know where the former Duchess of York is. The latest claim about Sarah Ferguson's unexplained absence was made by US-based royal watcher Rob Shuter on his Naughty But Nice Substack, where he reported that 'no one knows exactly where she is,' including those closest to her.

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The news came after months of near-total silence from Ferguson, 64, who has typically been one of the most visible and voluble members of the extended royal family. Once a regular at charity events, TV studios and book festivals, she has largely disappeared from view since her name appeared repeatedly in newly scrutinised Jeffrey Epstein court papers earlier this year. The documents did not accuse her of criminality, but they dragged her personal and financial past back into unwelcome focus at the same time as her former husband, Prince Andrew, remained under intense public scrutiny.

Inner Circle 'In The Dark' About Sarah Ferguson Disappearance

According to Shuter, the mystery over Sarah Ferguson's disappearance is not confined to the public. Citing an unnamed source, he reported that 'it's unusual that even people close to her don't know where she is,' describing a level of secrecy rarely seen around a royal-adjacent figure who is not on official duties. The same source suggested there was 'real uncertainty' over what Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Ferguson's daughters, have been told about their mother's situation and whereabouts.

If accurate, that is a striking claim. Royal relatives might keep the press at arm's length, but their movements are usually known to at least a tight circle of aides and family. Shuter's report stops short of saying Ferguson is in danger or unwell, yet it paints a picture of a woman who has abruptly stepped away from almost every part of her public life after decades of near-constant exposure.

Ferguson has frequently spoken about her own misjudgements and about being addicted to the limelight. The abrupt quiet has therefore prompted speculation that the pressure from the Epstein-related revelations has finally forced a reset. A source quoted earlier this year said she was 'absolutely crushed' by the rolling coverage of the files and the renewed focus on Prince Andrew's disgraced social circle.

As she struggled to cope, Ferguson is understood to have spent about a month at a wellness clinic in Switzerland, reportedly costing $25,000 a day. The retreat was presented at the time as a chance to regroup and recover. It was not flagged as a disappearance. What has changed is the length of the silence that followed and the suggestion, now, that even insiders are guessing.

Family Fractures And Spiritual Habits Shadow Fergie Mystery

Friends have long said that if Sarah Ferguson wanted a bolthole far from royal drama, her sister Jane Ferguson Luedecke's home on the New South Wales Central Coast in Australia would be an obvious choice. Jane, who lives a quiet life there, would 'love nothing more' than to give her younger sister a safe haven, one friend told Woman's Day. Yet that same insider insisted there was 'no way it could work right now,' without detailing why, and suggested instead that Jane might travel to Sarah to 'help her decide what to do next.'

The implication is that Ferguson is not simply hiding at a known family residence. She appears, instead, to be managing a private crisis somewhere else, on terms that suit her rather than the media, the public or perhaps even some of her own relatives. None of this has been formally confirmed by the Palace or by representatives for Ferguson herself.

What is not in doubt is Ferguson's long-standing interest in the spiritual and the unconventional. Royal biographer Andrew Lownie wrote in his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York that she once spent around 30 hours a week consulting psychics and healers. Lownie also recounted, based on past claims, that she had been persuaded at one stage that King Charles III would die in an accident and that Prince Andrew would be made king, a belief not grounded in any constitutional reality.

That appetite for esoteric advice has resurfaced in the coverage of her disappearance. In a recent post on his Substack newsletter The Lownie Report, the author highlighted a star chart reading by psychic Pat North, conducted on the birth date of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. North said the chart indicated 'several personality traits' that were 'cause for concern,' describing Andrew's Pisces sun as pointing to a 'rather weak character who is easily influenced by others.'

North characterised him as 'impressionable and somewhat gullible,' inclined to idolise those with 'wealth and power' and to emulate them. With Venus, Mars and Saturn in Capricorn, she argued, his motivation was to seize every opportunity 'to gain wealth and influence,' with social standing and reputation central to his sense of self-worth. It is, to put it mildly, a sharply critical reading of a man whose decisions have helped pull Ferguson back into the harshest kind of spotlight, even as she apparently chooses to vanish from it.

So far there has been no official statement from Buckingham Palace, from Prince Andrew's office or from Ferguson's representatives addressing the claim that 'no one knows exactly where she is.' Without that, the public is left with a handful of unattributed briefings, a trail of past spiritual consultations and a very conspicuous 125-day gap in the life of one of Britain's most talked-about royal exiles.