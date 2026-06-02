King Charles is reportedly under intense strain at Windsor as Princess Anne pushes for a showdown over what she sees as Queen Camilla's 'cruel' orders freezing Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie out of royal life, according to palace insiders quoted this week. The row has sharpened after a series of quiet but pointed exclusions from events that once formed part of the York sisters' annual calendar.

The tension has been building for months. In March, reports claimed Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 36, had been barred from joining the wider Royal Family at Royal Ascot, despite the races traditionally welcoming extended relatives. Last weekend brought another absence. There was no official announcement, but the sisters were not seen at the Chelsea Flower Show, a fixture on the social calendar and an engagement they had regularly attended in previous years.

King Charles Caught Between Anne And Camilla

According to heat magazine's sources, those low key omissions have not gone unnoticed inside the palaces. Princess Anne is said to have become fiercely protective of Beatrice and Eugenie.

A source quoted in the piece says Anne believes the treatment the York sisters are receiving from 'the firm' is 'awful.' The insider claims she is convinced there is a push to edge them towards the margins, not because of their own conduct but because of the scandals surrounding their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

'Anne is not happy that Eugenie and Beatrice are being frozen out,' the insider says. 'As their aunt she's very protective of them and she doesn't take kindly to someone she sees as an outsider being cruel to them.'

In this version of events, Anne does not blame King Charles. She is said to believe that 'this level of coldness is not in her brother's character' and that it has 'Camilla's fingerprints all over it.' Camilla is portrayed as the driving force behind a plan to slim down the monarchy and push Andrew's daughters further from the spotlight.

None of these claims has been acknowledged by Buckingham Palace, Clarence House or Kensington Palace. They come from unnamed sources and remain unverified, so should be read with caution. Still, they fit a familiar narrative that Charles is trying to balance personal loyalties with public pressure, while Camilla takes a harder line.

The same source says Anne 'is not the type to sit back and let things go unaddressed' and is now 'demanding an audience with Charles' to reverse the perceived snubs. In public, she continues to follow protocol, but privately, the insider insists, 'she's not afraid to stand up to Camilla.'

Old Friction, New Front

The row over Beatrice and Eugenie sits on top of older, more personal history. The magazine leans on a familiar royal story from the early 1970s, when Princess Anne had a brief romance with Andrew Parker Bowles, who would later marry Camilla.

At the time, Andrew was already in a relationship with Camilla, while she was also close to Charles. Anne was never seen as a realistic marriage prospect because of Andrew's Catholic faith, but the entanglement is said to have left lingering bad blood between the two women. The so called love quadrangle has since been dramatised in Netflix's The Crown.

Decades later, the insider claims the frostiness remains. 'They're very practised at throwing barbs at each other through pasted on smiles,' the source says. 'They act friendly when all eyes are on them but their distaste for each other is an open secret and has been for so many years.'

Recent appearances are held up as evidence. The source points to a garden party at Buckingham Palace where Anne and Camilla were seen together and alleges that 'the tension between them at the event was all anyone could talk about.' There is no independent corroboration of that atmosphere, and photographs alone cannot capture tone, so the claims remain subjective.

What is clearer is that Anne has often been portrayed as more sympathetic to Prince Andrew than many relatives. Before Andrew's arrest in February and the later stripping of his royal titles and eviction from Royal Lodge in September, she was widely reported to have questioned the severity of Charles' response.

The magazine's insider says Anne and Prince Edward have both urged the King to 'ease up on Andrew a little' out of concern for his state of mind. The source suggests that helps explain why Anne is now 'throwing her weight behind Eugenie and Beatrice' in the same way.

Palace Power Struggle

The dispute is about more than family loyalty. It goes to the heart of Charles' vision for a slimmed down monarchy and who helps shape it.

On one side, according to the report, are Queen Camilla and Prince William. Camilla is said to be 'doubling down on her efforts to push Eugenie and Beatrice out' and, unusually, has 'an ally in William.' The source claims the Prince of Wales has long wanted Andrew fully removed from royal life and that, on this issue, he and his stepmother 'rarely see eye to eye but in this case he does agree with her and she's using it to her full advantage.'

On the other side is Anne, who sees herself as both aunt and guardian of Queen Elizabeth II's legacy. The insider says she believes her late mother 'would not want to see her dear granddaughters mistreated this way' and feels duty bound to intervene.

In practice, that may mean giving the York sisters access to events still within her own gift. Anne is reported to have invited Beatrice and Eugenie to her son Peter Phillips' upcoming wedding to Harriet Sterling in the Cotswolds, although their attendance has not been confirmed.

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For the King, it is another headache in an already crowded battlefield. With his relationship with Prince Harry still strained and William increasingly central to the monarchy's future, an angry sister and a determined Queen Consort pulling in different directions over two sidelined nieces is the last thing he needs.

None of this palace drama has been acknowledged in official communiqués. There are no statements and no named briefings, just competing anonymous voices sketching a monarchy wrestling with how ruthless it can afford to be, and how much it still owes to those born inside it.