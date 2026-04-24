Kendall Jenner is 'having fun' in a casual romance with Jacob Elordi in Los Angeles this spring, but the model is keeping their hook‑ups firmly non‑exclusive because she believes he is 'not ready to settle down,' according to an insider cited by the National Enquirer.

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Speculation about Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi had been simmering for weeks after multiple sources told celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi that the pair were seen 'making out' and 'all over each other' at Justin Bieber's Coachella after‑party on 13 April 2026. What began as a rumour at a desert music festival has since hardened into a narrative of a low‑key situationship rather than a full‑blown Hollywood coupling.

Kendall Jenner And Jacob Elordi Keep It Casual

The news came after People reported that Jenner and Elordi had been 'hanging out and getting to know each other' for several months, long before their Coachella moment put them under a brighter spotlight. The two have moved in overlapping circles for years. Elordi was seen at Jenner's birthday celebration in Paris back in 2022, and they were photographed deep in conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March, yet neither has publicly acknowledged any romantic link.

Behind the scenes, though, the dynamic sounds more complicated than a simple fling. The National Enquirer's source claims that, if anything, Elordi is more eager to define the relationship than Jenner. 'If you ask [Jacob], he'd tell you that he'd jump at the chance to date Kendall, that she's the one keeping it from going to the next level,' the insider said.

The hesitation is being pinned squarely on Jenner's assessment of where Elordi is in his life. Now 28, the Wuthering Heights actor has, as People pointed out, spent the past few years in an on‑again, off‑again relationship with influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli that reportedly stretched from 2021 until a final split in August 2025. Before that, he dated Kaia Gerber, The Kissing Booth co‑star Joey King and was briefly linked to Euphoria castmate Zendaya.

'Kendall is a realist,' the Enquirer insider said. 'She knows Jacob is not ready for a serious relationship right now and she's not going to put herself in a situation where she risks getting hurt.'

Friends of the pair, according to the same account, are louder cheerleaders for a full relationship than Jenner is. Some would 'love' to see her and Elordi make things official, but the Kardashians star is said to worry that labels could ruin both their friendship and their current, looser arrangement. She reportedly describes it as a 'situationship' and, by that insider's telling, is surprisingly comfortable leaving it there.

A Situationship On Kendall Jenner's Terms

It can be recalled that Jenner has generally been more guarded than her sisters when it comes to her love life, even as her partners attract intense public interest. In recent years she has been linked to Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny, whom she reportedly dated on and off between 2023 and 2024, and NBA player Devin Booker, with whom she had a two‑year relationship from 2020 to 2022. Before that, there was a string of high‑profile names, from Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin to A$AP Rocky, Jordan Clarkson and Harry Styles. She even poked fun at that track record in a Super Bowl advert this year, a small acknowledgement of just how closely her relationships are watched.

Against that backdrop, her caution with Jacob Elordi starts to feel less like aloofness and more like self‑preservation. The same Enquirer source describes Jenner as 'an avoidant herself when it comes to relationships,' someone who, in many ways, prefers the looseness of what they have now. She is said to insist privately that she does want a serious relationship in the long run, but 'she's just not delusional enough to think Jacob is ready to settle down right now'.

For Elordi, the attention is hardly new either. The Australian actor has tried to keep his romantic life low‑profile even as every outing is scrutinised. Now a fashion favourite as an ambassador for labels including Bottega Veneta, Cartier and Bleu de Chanel, he has only attended the Met Gala once, in 2022. Jenner, by contrast, has often been photographed at the Met either with or near whoever she is rumoured to be seeing at the time, which is why some fans have circled May's event as the next possible public test of this alleged pairing.

There is, at this point, a gap between what is being whispered and what can be confirmed. Neither Jenner nor Elordi has commented on the reports, and the most detailed claims rely on unnamed sources speaking to gossip outlets rather than on‑the‑record statements. That does not make them untrue, but it does mean they should be treated with some caution until either party chooses to address them.

In the meantime, the picture painted by those sources is of two ultra‑famous people experimenting with something that looks a lot like a modern, commitment‑light romance. 'She has a great time whenever they're together,' the insider said of Jenner and Elordi. Whether that ever turns into the kind of serious relationship she says she wants, or remains a carefully controlled situationship on her terms, is very much an open question — and, for now, one only they can answer.