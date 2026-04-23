The speculation surrounding Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner's possible relationship has been gaining momentum, but neither star has confirmed anything.

Media reports and anonymous sources suggest they have been spending time together over recent months, sparking interest across social media and entertainment outlets. With sightings at events like Coachella and reports of private outings, the rumours continue to spread without any official statement from either party. But what do we know about this rumour, and what do we know about Jacob Elordi's past flames.

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The Origins of the Rumour

The earliest whispers appeared after the first weekend of Coachella on 12 April 2026. A DeuxMoi post claimed that Jacob and Kendall were 'making out at Justin Bieber's party' and were 'all over each other.' Following this, The Sun reported that they hung out again the next day, with an insider saying, 'Kendall is 100 per cent Jacob's type. I heard they're having fun and he hung out with her Sunday, too... Him and Olivia are so done.' These reports heightened the speculation, but both stars have remained silent on the matter.

Recent Sightings and Media Reports

The rumours intensified as paparazzi photos appeared of the pair in Los Angeles. Observers noted that they had been seen together multiple times over the past few months, leading to suggestions that their relationship might be more than just casual. A recent update from the Daily Mail indicated that sources claim Kendall and Jacob 'have actually been together for a couple of months already, and it's going well.' They also mentioned that the pair have been in Los Angeles frequently since early February, providing ample time for bonding.

Jacob Elordi's Past Relationships

To understand the context of these rumours, it helps to review Jacob Elordi's previous dating history. His romantic links have often involved models and actresses, with a few high-profile relationships making headlines.

His relationship with Olivia Jade Giannulli is perhaps the most well-documented. The pair first got together in December 2021, with Us Weekly reporting they were 'enjoying hanging out together.' They broke up in August 2022 but reunited the following summer, travelling together to New York and Italy. In August 2025, it was reported that they had 'recently decided to call it quits,' but the couple were seen together again in New York after the Golden Globes in January 2026. Despite these sightings, sources suggest they are not currently serious about each other, and the relationship appears on and off.

Previous Romantic Links

Before Olivia Jade, Jacob was linked to Kaia Gerber between 2020 and 2021. The pair were spotted dining at Nobu in Malibu in September 2020, and by Halloween of that year, they had shared a couple of posts in costume. However, by November 2021, reports indicated they had split amicably.

Another notable past relationship was with Zendaya, his co-star in Euphoria. Rumours emerged in August 2019 when they were seen together in Athens. Jacob denied any romance, stating to GQ Australia that 'Zendaya is like my sister.' Yet, by February 2020, sources claimed they had been seeing each other romantically for some months. The relationship had ended by September that year.

Jacob's dating history also includes brief links to Cari Flowers in 2019, with social media posts suggesting flirtation, and a relationship with Joey King during filming of The Kissing Booth from 2017 to 2018. Joey later described their experience working together as 'totally worth it,' despite the awkwardness of filming multiple sequels.

Current Status and Conclusion

While media outlets continue to report on Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner's potential romance, neither has addressed the rumours publicly. The pattern of sightings and insider claims suggests there may be something developing, but without confirmation, it remains speculation.