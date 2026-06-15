Scenes of jubilation in Manhattan following the New York Knicks' long-awaited NBA Championship descended into vandalism, violence and widespread property damage. A New York City school bus driver desperately attempted to protect his vehicle from a disorderly crowd of revellers celebrating the New York Knicks' historic NBA Championship victory.

A video circulating online shows a crowd surrounding and relentlessly destroying a school bus near Times Square in the early hours following the Knicks' title-clinching win over the San Antonio Spurs. The driver's plea — 'It's coming out of my paycheck — captured the collision of sporting triumph and civic unrest.

Driver's Plea Amid Vandalism

As fans climbed onto vehicles and tore off parts, the visibly distressed driver helplessly watched. At one point, he was heard saying, 'It's coming out of my paycheck,' as he tried to shield the vehicle from further destruction. Despite his efforts, the bus's hood was ripped away as the situation escalated.

The incident unfolded after the Knicks secured their first NBA Championship since 1973, ending a 53-year wait for one of the league's most passionate fan bases. The victory sparked euphoric celebrations across New York City's five boroughs, with thousands flooding the streets, setting off fireworks, sounding car horns and chanting in celebration long into the night.

HEARTBREAKING: A New York City school bus driver attempted to defend his bus from a WILD CROWD celebrating the New York #Knicks Finals victory.



The driver was yelling at fans: “It's coming out of my paycheck…”



This is horrible to watch 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/Pz2jmtdklF — MLFootball (@MLFootball) June 14, 2026

However, what began as a citywide party soon spiralled into chaos in parts of Midtown Manhattan. Authorities reported that multiple school buses parked near the Port Authority Bus Terminal were vandalised, with fans ripping off mirrors and grilles, smashing glass and climbing onto roofs and engine compartments. One bus was ultimately set ablaze, while several others suffered extensive damage.

Midtown Chaos and World Cup Bus Destruction

According to police, the buses had been deployed as shuttle vehicles linked to World Cup-related transport operations, carrying football supporters between Manhattan and MetLife Stadium in neighbouring New Jersey. Five of the nine buses were reportedly damaged during the disturbances, either set on fire, destroyed by vandalism or trampling.

The celebrations were also marred by serious public safety incidents. Police confirmed that a 17-year-old was shot in the foot amid the crowds, while several stabbings and assaults were reported across the city. Ten police officers sustained injuries during clashes with revellers, and dozens of arrests were made on charges ranging from assault to weapons possession and resisting arrest.

Witnesses described scenes of near-anarchy as crowds swarmed Times Square and the area surrounding Madison Square Garden. Social media footage showed individuals dancing on top of buses, waving flags and smashing vehicle parts while onlookers pleaded for calm. Some spectators expressed concern over the destruction of public property, noting that taxpayers would ultimately bear the cost of repairs.

Despite the unrest, the overwhelming mood across New York remained one of celebration. Tens of thousands of supporters gathered outside Madison Square Garden and throughout the city to mark a championship many fans had waited a lifetime to witness. City officials have since announced plans for a ticker-tape parade to honour the team, while urging supporters to celebrate responsibly.

For the bus driver whose emotional plea became one of the night's defining images, the championship celebrations offered a reminder that sporting triumph and civic disorder can sometimes collide in dramatic fashion.